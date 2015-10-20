Canton High School's Dave Bohane named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Foxborough, Mass. –Canton High School's Dave Bohane has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week in recognition of his team's victory over Oliver Ames High School. A true team effort, five different Bulldogs scored touchdowns in the game to edge out the Tigers, 40-14. The divisional win advances the Bulldogs record to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Hockomock Davenport Division. To recognize this achievement, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Canton High School's football program in Bohane's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Bohane and his team on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Canton High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 20th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"Congratulations to Canton High School, Coach Bohane and his players," Tippett said. "This year's Canton team has shown real resiliency and determination with three huge overtime victories en route to an impressive 5-1 record. To quote Coach Bohane, "The Bulldogs are special, they are tough, and they never give up.' Coach Bohane has been nominated for this honor every week, and I'm very happy to finally present it to him."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

This is the fifth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. This year is also the fifth year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.