Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 22 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

Cardinals hire Grimm as assistant head coach

Russ Grimm was hired as the Arizona Cardinals' assistant head coach and offensive line coach, two weeks after he interviewed for the head coaching position. Grimm's hiring comes two days after erroneous reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers had chosen him to replace retired coach Bill Cowher.

Jan 23, 2007 at 02:45 AM

PHOENIX (Jan. 23, 2007) -- Russ Grimm was hired as the Arizona Cardinals' assistant head coach and offensive line coach, two weeks after he interviewed for the head coaching position.

Grimm's hiring comes two days after erroneous reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers had chosen him to replace retired coach Bill Cowher. Grimm wanted the Steelers job, but said he was happy to reunite with Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, a former Steelers staffmate.

"It's about 23 degrees and snowing, so I'm looking forward to the weather," Grimm told reporters on a conference call from Pittsburgh.

Grimm interviewed for the Cardinals' and Steelers' top jobs. After the Cardinals hired Whisenhunt, Grimm appeared to emerge as the leading candidate to succeed Cowher.

On Jan. 21, a published report in the Pittsburgh area said the club would promote Grimm. But the Steelers instead hired Minnesota defensive coordinator Mike Tomlin.

Grimm seemed disappointed, but wasn't bitter over the way events played out.

"Obviously, it was tough," Grimm said. "I thought I had a shot at it. Whatever the details are and things like that, I respect the decision that was made.

"It's time to move on," he added. "I'm thrilled to be in Arizona."

The 47-year-old Grimm will be charged with improving the Cardinals' offensive line, which drew heavy criticism during the team's 5-11 season.

"Obviously, I know Russ very well from our time together with the Steelers and adding a coach of his caliber to the staff is tremendous," Whisenhunt said in a statement.

Grimm worked as an assistant with the Steelers the last six seasons. He spent the previous 19 years with the Washington Redskins -- as an All-Pro guard for 11 seasons (1981-91) and then as an assistant coach for eight (1992-2000).

Grimm is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He said he's not anxious about the Feb. 3 vote in Miami.

"I tend to concentrate on the things I have control over," Grimm said. "Something like that is exciting, but it's something that's out of my hands."

Grimm is the fifth assistant to join Whisenhunt's staff. He joins defensive backs coach Teryl Austin, linebackers coach Billy Davis, strength and conditioning coach John Lott and special teams coach Kevin Spencer.

Grimm said it wouldn't be strange to work for Whisenhunt after competing with him for top jobs in Arizona and Pittsburgh.

"I don't mind riding shotgun," Grimm said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Judon prepares to face former team

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will take the field against his former team this weekend.

news

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Members of the New England Patriots visited the MFA, Boston to see the Obama Portraits Tour and a number of other exhibits.

news

Patriots vs Ravens: Lo que debemos observar

Detalles importantes a tener en cuenta durante el juego.

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon prepares to face former team

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator 9/22: Baltimore Ravens

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, Justin Tucker and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Press Pass: Preparing for the Ravens

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Josh Uche, Myles Bryant, Christian Barmore and more address the media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

David Andrews 9/21: "It really doesn't matter what you did last week"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Mac Jones 9/21: "It's about winning...That's all I care about"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/21: "It's all about figuring out how to slow down this offense"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Devin McCourty on giving back to Boston community

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty wakes up with "GMFB" and shares on giving back to the Boston community.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising