Carver High School's Ben Shuffain Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The New England Patriots are proud to announce Carver High School's second-year head coach, Ben Shuffain, the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an overtime win over Cohasset High School last Friday.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are proud to announce Carver High School's second-year head coach, Ben Shuffain, the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an overtime win over Cohasset High School last Friday.

In an unforgettable showdown, the Carver High School Crusaders achieved a momentous feat by putting an end to a daunting 17-year losing streak to Cohasset High School. The Crusaders staged a remarkable come-from-behind performance, stunning the Skippers with a 42-39 overtime win. The Crusaders improve their record to 5-0 in the South Shore League & Tobin Division.

After two unsuccessful attempts in the end zone, Coach Shuffain returned to a tried-and-true strategy. On a third-and-goal situation from the 10-yard line, quarterback Tyler Lennox found wide receiver Robbie Anderson in the endzone, clinching a thrilling three-point victory.

Andre Tippett, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker who currently serves as the Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, met with the Carver Crusaders on Tuesday. During the meeting, he presented the football program with a generous $1,000 donation on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This contribution was made in honor of Coach Shuffain outstanding work.

"Carver played some great football, showing incredible tenacity, grit, and resiliency to secure a hard-fought victory in this close game to prevail 42-39." Tippett said.

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating exceptional individuals like Coach Flores.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award. 

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Everett High School's Justin Flores Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Justin Flores, first year head coach of Everett High School's football program, has earned the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an exciting 35-34 victory over BC High last Friday night. 
news

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Following a 14-13 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury, the Needham Rocket's head coach Doug Kopsco has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off an impressive 28-18 win over Duxbury Dragons last Thursday night, Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.
news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award. 
news

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull's Coach O'Donnell has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
