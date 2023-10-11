Carver High School's Ben Shuffain Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are proud to announce Carver High School's second-year head coach, Ben Shuffain, the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an overtime win over Cohasset High School last Friday.

In an unforgettable showdown, the Carver High School Crusaders achieved a momentous feat by putting an end to a daunting 17-year losing streak to Cohasset High School. The Crusaders staged a remarkable come-from-behind performance, stunning the Skippers with a 42-39 overtime win. The Crusaders improve their record to 5-0 in the South Shore League & Tobin Division.

After two unsuccessful attempts in the end zone, Coach Shuffain returned to a tried-and-true strategy. On a third-and-goal situation from the 10-yard line, quarterback Tyler Lennox found wide receiver Robbie Anderson in the endzone, clinching a thrilling three-point victory.

Andre Tippett, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker who currently serves as the Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, met with the Carver Crusaders on Tuesday. During the meeting, he presented the football program with a generous $1,000 donation on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This contribution was made in honor of Coach Shuffain outstanding work.

"Carver played some great football, showing incredible tenacity, grit, and resiliency to secure a hard-fought victory in this close game to prevail 42-39." Tippett said.

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating exceptional individuals like Coach Flores.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.