Catholic Memorial's Brent Williams named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Foxborough, Mass. – With a thrilling 21-20 come-from-behind victory over Boston College High School, Catholic Memorial High School's Brent Williams has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

Facing long odds against the top-seeded Eagles of B.C. High in the MIAA Division 1 South Semi-Final, Coach Williams' squad fell behind 20-0 in the first half before turning the tide late in the game. Senior quarterback Nick Goffredo got the Knights on the scoreboard before the end of the first half and ran in another score from one yard out with less than six minutes remaining in the game to pull the Knights to within a score. Following another defensive stop from a Knights defense that pitched a second-half shutout, Goffredo found fellow senior Jarrett Martin twice for first-down conversions on the final drive setting up a magical ending. With no time left on the clock, Goffredo found Martin once again on a desperation heave towards the end zone from 42 yards out for a miraculous touchdown with no time left on the clock. Junior Will Fay's ensuing extra point gave the Knights the improbable 21-20 victory. Up next for Catholic Memorial is a showdown against Xaverian Brothers High School this Friday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m in the MIAA Division 1 South Final.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's executive director of community affairs, visited the Knights players and coaching staff Tuesday afternoon to present Catholic Memorial High School's football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, in honor of Coach Williams. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 22nd year in which the Patriots joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2017 season marks the seventh year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program.

"What an unbelievable comeback from Coach Williams and his Knights." Tippett said. "To face the jaws of defeat and continue to fight back shows the toughness, resiliency and true character that Coach Williams has instilled in his kids. We wish them the best in their continued playoff run."

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive a $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the seventh straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com.