Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

The Industry Leading Blockchain Software Provider Partners with The New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

Sep 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM
chain-logo-16x9

[Saint Kitts and Nevis] (September 22, 2022) - Chain, the leading Web3 software solutions company and Kraft Sports + Entertainment are excited to announce that Chain will serve as the official blockchain and Web3 sponsor of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium, and Patriot Place in a multi-year agreement.

As part of this newly formed partnership, Chain and Kraft Sports + Entertainment will work hand in hand to develop state-of-the-art Web3 experiences, while utilizing Chain's award-winning suite of products and services.

"We are proud to partner with Kraft Sports + Entertainment to envision the future of Web3 for Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots and New England Revolution," said Deepak Thapliyal, Web3 Entrepreneur and CEO of Chain. "Our team is excited to help Kraft Sports + Entertainment build cutting edge experiences for stadium visitors utilizing Chain's proprietary blockchain technology."

"The Patriots and Revolution, along with our tech partners, have always strived to be leaders in innovation. From being the first pro sports team with a website and creating the first nightly Internet show, to having the longest continuously running podcast in the world, we've embraced the opportunities that advances in technology have presented for us and our fans, said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment.

"Together with Chain, we'll look to innovate that same way with Web3. Our fans will be able to connect with the Patriots and Revolution in ways never before possible."

Countless businesses have identified the need to adapt from Web2 to Web3. Chain will assist Gillette Stadium in weaving compelling, one-of-a-kind experiences into this new world. While Gillette Stadium is already a world-class physical venue, the Chain partnership will bring to light the revolutionary possibilities that exist in merging the physical with the digital to redefine a best-in-class fan experience.

ABOUT CHAIN

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy since 2014. Chain offers builders in the Web3 industry services that help streamline the process of developing, and maintaining their blockchain infrastructures. Chain implements a SaaS model for its products that addresses the complexities of overall blockchain management. Chain offers a variety of products such as Ledger, Cloud, and NFTs as a service. Companies who choose to utilize Chain's services will be able to free up resources for developers and cut costs so that clients can focus on their own products and customer experience. Learn more: Chain.com.

