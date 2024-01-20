Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

For the last three decades, the Patriots Foundation has supported thousands of local nonprofits through direct grants, athlete appearances, and donations of signed memorabilia and experiences to charitable causes.

The Kraft family's philanthropy dates back even further.

"We learned at an early age that we had a pretty good life, so my family and their philanthropy, between my mother and my dad and brothers, was about providing access to opportunity for those who don't have that access or support," said Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Foundation.

"That always resonated with me. It's important for all of us, for our communities to be whole, and that everybody has the same chance at opportunity. I think that's the lesson I learned from my mother."

After carving out an impressive career in nonprofit work, and a notable 30 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, Josh took on the role previously held by his mother full-time, responsible for the Kraft family's many philanthropic endeavors, including the Patriots Foundation, Revolution Charitable Foundation, the Kraft Center for Community Health, and their participation in REFORM Alliance.

Through these initiatives, the Krafts have contributed tens of millions of dollars annually in support of education, health, social justice, military, diversity, youth development, and family initiatives to better the community.

The Patriots Foundation, specifically, has leveraged incredible support from its ownership and fan base to assist thousands of local nonprofits with missions providing family healthcare, fighting homelessness and hunger, aiding the military and veterans, teaching the importance of nutrition and exercise, and encouraging education and mentoring.

Those are the organization's six pillars it targets to impact some of the region's most vulnerable individuals.

"I think this family, this team, the Patriots Foundation – they've been an essential part of our work here," said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn.

"They've been an essential part of our broader community. Mostly, I just want to say thank you to them."

Prior to her current role she's held for the last 20 years, Lyndia worked in various capacities for Pine Street Inn, New England's leading provider of shelter, street outreach, supportive housing, emergency services, and workforce development to those experiencing homelessness. Founded in 1969, the organization has provided a growing range of services to over 2,000 individuals daily.

She remembers the first check the nonprofit received from the Patriots Foundation back in 1994.

"Since then, they've supported our social enterprise, which is our catering company that employs homeless people," Lyndia said. "They've been our lead donors on our outreach vans. That's probably some of the toughest work we do, and I think the Patriots have been phenomenal in helping us purchase a new van and promoting the work we do on the street – but they've been really hands-on, too."

Such a strong, longstanding partnership was rooted in a shared idea about how to make the city of Boston better and have an impact on some of the most difficult problems faced in the cold-weather city.

Both Josh and Lyndia, in separate interviews, recalled a time in 2008 when homelessness was a real possibility for many across the country.

Myra sprang into action to do what she did best.

"I remember taking a meeting, this would have been after one of the big financial crashes, and Myra got a lot of philanthropic leaders in Boston in the same room to say, 'What are we going to do? We have to work together to help.' She made such thoughtful connections."

Lyndia adds, "Myra was probably one of the best-known philanthropists in the city of Boston. She was a very big thinker and a fantastic networker. She brought people together and was someone who really thought about basic needs for people. It was important to her."

That story also resonated with Josh, reflecting one of his most memorable experiences helping the community.

"People were losing their homes and we did a mortgage relief open house for Massachusetts at the stadium," Josh explained.

"There were counselors and financial planners for all these people in these bad mortgages. We took our connections with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and some other places to create access for these folks. I don't know how many people came through, but it was thousands. The parking lots filled up."

One of both Robert's and Josh's favorite events every year is the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, which was renamed to honor the matriarch.

She created the program in 1998 to celebrate volunteers, and close to 500 people making a difference in New England have been recognized through this program. The Foundation reads through hundreds of applications every year, with 25 nonprofits receiving a $10,000 grant on behalf of their awardee. The grand prize winner receives a $25,000 contribution, and the initiative has donated more than $3.5 million to nonprofits across the region since its inception.

"That event was her favorite and it always stands out. I think it's one of the best things we do at the Patriots Foundation because you're honoring the people who are doing the work and sustaining the community through their selflessness," Josh said.

"Everything you hear about my mom is true. She would get dirty. She didn't just show up and write the check. If people were packing boxes or cleaning, she'd get on her hands and knees and help with whatever they were doing. She loved to engage with the staff genuinely, connecting with them and showing them that the partnership was more than just financial. It was about the people who were being served and the people who were doing the work. I think that's what stuck out the most about her."

With the Kraft's philanthropy, organizations overwhelmingly feel more than just financial support, but strategic partnerships and hands-on labor.

Lyndia remembers receiving a personal call from Robert that resulted in marketing assistance to help grow Pine Street Inn's catering operation, iCater, and ultimately add more training slots. Thanks to a Kraft Group executive's ties to The Empowerment Plan, which employs unhoused individuals to help manufacture its sleeping bag coats, Pine Street has more to offer those living on the street and an icebreaker to introduce their resources.

She credits Josh's strategy in connecting the nonprofit to Dellbrook Construction through the team's Cornerstone Partnership program. The corporation helped the Patriots Foundation fund one of Pine Street's outreach vans, but is simultaneously a great resource for the nonprofit's housing projects.

"I think one of the things I think the Foundation has done really well is to think about this intersectionality where they have, in many cases, a broader view in a different set of contexts that they can bring to the table as we do our work," Lyndia says. "I think there is just thoughtful times like that were the Foundation has really come through for us in a way that has meant a lot and really advanced our mission."

Those making a difference at Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries see that impact as well.

This past November marked the 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event, where Patriots players, alumni, and cheerleaders help families in need load up their cars with all the necessary fixings for a homemade holiday meal.

"Myra Kraft had a deep commitment to those most in need, and a special affinity for the children," Joanne Hilferty, president and CEO at Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries, said while reminiscing about the longstanding tradition with the Patriots

"She always took time to talk to the children and their families and learn a bit about their lives. Her warmth and genuine interest were always evident. She encouraged her family and the players to engage as well. Early on, she observed that many of the children were restless as they waited for the proceedings to move along. Her suggestion – and it was a wonderful one – was to have books for the children. They could read them while they waited and have something special to take home. Many of them did not have books of their own. Goodwill has an ample supply of donated books and has had them on hand ever since and the Patriots Foundation has generously donated books as well. Before the event starts, staff and volunteers can be seen looking at the books and reminiscing about their childhood favorites."

Goodwill has provided these baskets for local families for more than a century. After the Kraft family bought the team, the event became a lively celebration.

The children's books remain part of that tradition.

"The families are thrilled when Kraft family members, players, and former players carry their baskets, chat with them and let them take photographs," said Joanne.