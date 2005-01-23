Championship games combine for highest overnight rating since 1997

NEW YORK (AP) _ The AFC and NFC championship game broadcasts had their highest combined overnight TV ratings in eight years.
Fox's broadcast of Philadelphia's 27-10 victory over Atlanta drew an overnight rating of 28.6 with a 48 share, a 14 percent jump from last year's NFC title game between the Eagles and Carolina and the game's highest rating since 1997.
New England's 41-27 win against Pittsburgh drew a 27.0 rating with a 38 share for CBS, up 2 percent from the AFC title game a year ago between the Patriots and Indianapolis and the highest for the game since 1999.
The two broadcasts combined for a 55.6 rating, the highest overall draw since 1997 when Green Bay defeated Carolina and the Patriots beat Jacksonville.
The rating is the percentage of all homes with TVs, whether or not they are in use. Overnight ratings measure the 55 largest TV markets in the United States, covering nearly 70 percent of the country.