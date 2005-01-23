Championship games combine for highest overnight rating since 1997

NEW YORK (AP) _ The AFC and NFC championship game broadcasts had their highest combined overnight TV ratings in eight years.

Fox's broadcast of Philadelphia's 27-10 victory over Atlanta drew an overnight rating of 28.6 with a 48 share, a 14 percent jump from last year's NFC title game between the Eagles and Carolina and the game's highest rating since 1997.

New England's 41-27 win against Pittsburgh drew a 27.0 rating with a 38 share for CBS, up 2 percent from the AFC title game a year ago between the Patriots and Indianapolis and the highest for the game since 1999.

The two broadcasts combined for a 55.6 rating, the highest overall draw since 1997 when Green Bay defeated Carolina and the Patriots beat Jacksonville.