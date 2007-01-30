Chargers safety Kiel cited for urinating in public

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2007) -- Chargers strong safety Terrence Kiel was cited for urinating in public last month, his second run-in with the law in less than three months and the eighth by a San Diego player since April.

Maria Velasquez, spokeswoman for City Attorney Mike Aguirre, confirmed that Kiel was cited and released by police outside a nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter at 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 18. The case is being reviewed and no charges have been filed yet, Velasquez said. Kiel is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 20.

"It's very disappointing when you hear of things like this," Chargers general manager A.J. Smith said.

Kiel faces five felony drug charges stemming from his arrest in late September by Drug Enforcement Administration agents. The DEA said Kiel admitted to shipping at least two parcels of prescription cough syrup to Texas, apparently to be mixed with soft drinks to make a concoction known as "lean."

Kiel was led off the practice field and arrested in the locker room on Sept. 26. He didn't accompany the team to its game at Baltimore the following Sunday.