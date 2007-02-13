Official website of the New England Patriots

Chargers set to interview four coaches

Feb 13, 2007 at 02:00 PM

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2007) -- The Chargers received permission to interview four candidates to replace fired head coach Marty Schottenheimer, including one-time San Diego offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

Turner was offensive coordinator with the Chargers in 2001. He's currently the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching job that went to Wade Phillips, the Chargers' former defensive coordinator.

The Chargers also received permission to interview Hall of Famer 49ers assistant head coach Mike Singletary and Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera, both of whom interviewed for the Cowboys job. The fourth candidate is Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan.

The Chargers did not say when the candidates would be interviewed.

Schottenheimer was fired Feb. 12 by team president Dean Spanos, who cited a "dysfunctional situation" between Schottenheimer and general manager A.J. Smith.

The Chargers were an NFL-best 14-2 before losing their playoff opener to New England.

