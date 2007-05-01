Chiefs release DE Hicks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 1, 2007) -- The Kansas City Chiefs released defensive end Eric Hicks, three days after taking defensive lineman Claude "Turk" McBride in the second round of the NFL draft.

Hicks, who made the Chiefs' roster as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 1998, has appeared in 128 games with 104 starts over nine seasons.

He became a full-time starter in 1999, when he appeared in all 16 games for Kansas City, but has seen his role diminish in recent years with the emergence of Jared Allen and Tamba Hali.

Allen has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games next season, for two DUI convictions, and the decision to draft McBride -- who can play inside or outside -- followed the team's vow after last season to start a youth movement.

Hicks ranks fifth in team history with 44 1/2 sacks, with a career-best 14 sacks in 2000.