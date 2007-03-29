Chiefs, veteran SS McGraw agree to deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 29, 2007) -- Free-agent strong safety Jon McGraw agreed to a two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 6-foot-3, 208-pound McGraw appeared in 16 games, starting in three, with Detroit in 2006. He had 19 tackles on defense and 17 on special teams.
He spent two years with the Lions after three years with the New York Jets, who drafted him out of Kansas State in the second round of the 2002 draft.
He has 12 career starts in 57 games, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
