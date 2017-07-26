Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Jan 05 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Coaching continuity contributes to Patriots success

Jul 26, 2017 at 07:08 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

If you were to compile a list of reasons why the Patriots have enjoyed tremendous growth for nearly the past two decades, you'd start with the top three. Undoubtedly, New England has flourished under the ownership of the Kraft family, the tutelage of head coach Bill Belichick, and the on-field direction of QB Tom Brady.

Any team with quality and stability in those three areas would have a great chance of winning in the NFL, but this particular troika's achievements on and off the field are unrivaled since the turn of the millennium.

Another reason for the Patriots' sustained success might go unnoticed to many observers, but is no less deserving of consideration: the relative consistency of Belichick's coaching staff. The Patriots had essentially the same assistant coaches for the past several seasons – two of which ended with Super Bowl titles – and enter 2017 with all but one assistant returning for training camp.

 "Yeah, I feel like we have a good staff. I mean, these guys work hard. They all do a good job," Belichick remarked Wednesday on the eve of the first training camp practice, when his entire coaching staff was made available for media interviews.

Topping Belichick's assistant coaching organizational chart, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge have been in place as coordinators of the offense, defense, and special teams respectively for the past several years, another anomaly in the often high-turnover world of NFL coaching. This means that returning players can rely on well-established playbooks and a bank of fundamental knowledge of terminology and communication processes from which to start the new season.

Less time therefore needs to be dedicated to learning whole new systems, as would be the case if new coaches and philosophies were cycled in and out on a more regular basis. Players can also count on a streamlined day-to-day work schedule that allows them to maximize their off-field preparation, as well as their all-important practice time, particularly in these early stages of training camp and the preseason.

"We have a lot of consistency on our entire staff. I thought that was very helpful this year in a relatively short offseason [following the Super Bowl LI victory]," continued Belichick. "Those guys were able to get into things pretty quickly. There wasn't really a catching-new-staff-members-up [period] or bringing them up to speed or going over things. Pretty much everybody's been through everything that we're doing, both in the offseason and the regular season, our game preparation and so forth – not that we don't have a lot of work to do, but at least we have a level of experience together. So, yeah, it's good."

"We never pick up where we left off, that's for sure," McDaniels told reporters Wednesday. "We lost Brian [Daboll], obviously – which is a big loss because he's a great coach – but having our staff, the rest of it, in place and being able to work together… we've done it for a number of years. We know each other very well, we divide and conquer our responsibilities, hopefully the right way."

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="568771"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

"We have a great staff, obviously starting with the head coach," asserted Patricia, "but defensively, my guys work so hard, and they don't get enough credit for all the stuff they do and sacrifices they make. I love all those guys. We love working together. We spend a lot of hours together. I'm very glad we've got them all back, ready to roll."

Patriots coaches, ranging from those in their 20s to their late 60s, will need to draw from their stores of energy considerably in the first couple of weeks of camp as the reigning champs transition from the offseason to the fast-lane grind of the new season.

"Absolutely. I mean, I get fired up every day I get to come into this building," Patricia added. "It's exciting. Training camp's great. There's a higher level of energy. Obviously, the urgency and the importance of what we're trying to get done goes up."

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="568776"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

"They've got a great energy about themselves right now and they're excited to work with this year's group of players," observed McDaniels. "The biggest thing is, even though you have a lot of familiar faces back, you start so far below where you ended the year prior. Every season it's the same thing. There are going to be a lot of things we're going to get angry and upset about in the next few weeks that you hope you didn't have to, but that's the nature of this game. It's very difficult. You have to earn the right to play well and create all those fundamentals all over again.

"Our coaches do a great job of getting their position groups ready to go each day. Our goal and our focus right now is to try to improve one day at a time, get better a little at a time. Hopefully, we'll be able to make strides as we move through training camp."

The lone alteration to the coaching staff came when the aforementioned Daboll accepted the offensive coordinator position at the University of Alabama back in February. Daboll was in his second stint with the Patriots, had served as an offensive coordinator across the league for many years before returning to Foxborough as tight ends coach, and enjoyed a strong, personal relationship with McDaniels.

Here again, though, Belichick was in a position to maintain some semblance of continuity by promoting from within, giving erstwhile coaching assistant Nick Caley an opportunity this year to succeed Daboll as coach of tight ends and fullbacks.

"The transition's been good. I'm excited," said Caley, who bristled at drawing any comparisons between himself and his predecessor. I can just tell you I'm going to do my best, bring a lot of energy."

Caley was asked how, as a young, inexperienced coach, he can earn the respect of his players, many of whom are well-established in the NFL.

"If you're consistent in your approach every day, you're honest, you work hard to help them continue to improve their craft," offered Caley. "Put your best foot forward every single day. You work your tail off. That's what I try to do as a coach."

Joint statement

During his final remarks to reporters before breaking for the summer, Belichick hinted that his team would be holding joint practices with three of their four preseason opponents.

"[The 2017 season] will be on top of us quickly with training camp and then Jacksonville, Houston, Detroit games after that and working with those good organizations."

The team officially announced joint sessions with only the Jaguars and Texans, however. Again on Wednesday, the coach stated that the Lions were on the practice slate as well, citing "scheduled workouts" with those three clubs. When pressed for confirmation of three different joint practice opponents, Belichick responded, "Yeah, we'll be working with [Detroit]… That's right."

Two joint sessions are commonplace around the NFL, but three is extremely rare, perhaps even unprecedented.

"We thought it would be beneficial to our team," Belichick added. Later, the team clarified Belichick's statement, telling reporters that New England will only practice with the Lions the day before their third preseason contest on Aug. 25, one month from today.

As was previously announced, the Patriots will host the Jaguars from Aug. 7 through 10, including the preseason opener for both teams. New England then travels to West Virginia in mid-August for a few days of joint practices with the Texans at their off-site training camp facility. Afterward, the two teams will head to Houston for the second preseason tilt.

"Those are great organizations. We work really well with those guys. Great staffs, great players," said Patricia. "Anytime you can find an organization like that where you know it's going to be a productive way to compete and evaluate and train, then those are always great ideas."

"We have to make the most of our opportunities out there. We have nine practices before we're going to be out there against the Jaguars," McDaniels emphasized. "They're going to have an urgency about themselves. I know we do as a coaching staff. Our players are excited to be here; we're excited to get started here this afternoon."   

Ivan Fears: 'Somebody's got to play big'

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

A Patriots Hall of Famer gets a long-awaited nod to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
news

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

The Patriots qualified for the postseason thanks to their win over Jacksonville coupled with Miami's loss in Tennessee.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

Patriots fans are wondering how the team's composition and attitude will be as they get ready to close out the regular season and head to the playoffs.
news

Pats headed back to playoffs

The Patriots win over Jacksonville coupled with the Dolphins loss clinched a spot in the postseason.
news

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.
news

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Inactive Analysis: Despite Friday listings, Dugger, Phillips to play 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 17 against the Jaguars.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Judon, Bentley removed from COVID list

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 17 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

With a new calendar year dawning, we're mulling some resolutions the Patriots might consider for 2022.
news

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Here's which teams Patriots fans should be rooting for to get their team into the playoffs in Week 17!
news

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

The former Patriots defensive stalwart will get another shot at having a bust in Canton.
news

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

After riding high for two months, things have changed for the Patriots in recent weeks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Preparing for Miami's wide receivers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, the Miami Defense, and more on this episode of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, January 7th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Hunter Henry 1/5: "I feel like I've become a better football player"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Jalen Mills 1/5: "It's always those little things"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Kendrick Bourne 1/5: "We've got a lot to play for"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Mac Jones 1/5: "We have to bring our 'A' game"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his video conference call on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Connecticut Family Receives Super Surprise from Robert Kraft

Connecticut brothers Anthony, Dominic, Vincent and Cristiano unexpectedly lost their mom, Gina this past November. Last month, they received a call from Robert Kraft who presented them with a super surprise for the holidays.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising