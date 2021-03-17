Cody Davis announces reported re-signing in the most precious fashion

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 17, 2021 at 03:56 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

There's been a flurry of reports of new and old Patriots joining the squad or re-upping their contracts this week, and it was a lot of news to take in all at once. In the midst of all of that movement, Cody Davis reportedly re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year contract.

According to an adorable breaking news bulletin, the Patriots special teamer will be back in Foxborough.

In a video Davis tweeted out Wednesday afternoon, his son, Kane, makes the announcement, full decked out in Patriots gear.

"Breaking news: Patriots for two more years. Let's go!" Kane said, with some encouragement from his dad before spiking a football.

We'll just have to trust the sources on this one.

