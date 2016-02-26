Combine: DE Bosa a Gronk clone?

Wherever he's selected in April, it will almost certainly be in the first round, but even if and when that happens, he won't be the first in his family to have accomplished that feat. Bosa's father, John, a Boston College alum, was a Miami Dolphins first-round draft choice in 1987. He played three seasons in the NFL and, like Gronkowski's father, Gordie, is an influential presence in his son's football life.

"He's kind of just let me do my own thing, but he's surrounded me with the best agents, best trainers, with all the best people. I really trust him and everything he's done for me in this process so far. I'm really grateful."

Bosa was asked if he feels pressured now to produce a son who will someday be an NFL first-rounder and he offered a very comical, Gronk-like response.

"Oh, man… I haven't really thought about that, but I've got to marry a tall, athletic girl and breed football players, I guess."

That sent the media into hysterics. He also provided more unintentional humor when it was suggested that, now that he's on the verge of becoming a professional, he might change his name from Joey to just Joe.

"I don't see myself as a Joe," he said with straight-faced honesty. "Maybe once I'm like, maybe 50, I'll be Joe… Old Man Joe."