Combine Prospects: Versatile linebackers in all shapes and sizes

As is so often that case, the outside linebacker is the more sexy, star-studded crop at his year's Combine. But there is a twist, in that two potential first-round picks at the position are early-entries coming off major injuries. UCLA's Myles Jack (6-1, 245) missed the entire year and left school after a meniscus tear in his knee suffered in practice. Notre Dame's Jaylon Smith (6-3, 240) is just seven weeks removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL suffered in his team's bowl game.

Jack is indeed one of all trades, succeeding as a playmaking linebacker, running back and special teamer with the Bruins. He's in the mold of 2015 Panthers first-round pick Shaq Thompson and as he returns to full health will leave it up to his future employer to figure out how he should be used.

"I see myself as a football player," Jack says. "I want the teams to decide for themselves. I feel like I can play any position. Me personally, I like being off the ball as a Mike, Will, Sam. I think I could play strong safety as kind of a Kam Chancellor type of role. I feel like I could get the job done there."

He realizes he probably won't freelance athletically as much as he did for UCLA.

"Absolutely. I expect to be at a specific position," Jack said. "I'm sure some teams may want to move me around. They may see my skill set as being on the ball, off the ball, doing a bunch of different things. But I'm definitely looking forward to playing just one position and really honing my skills on that."

Smith's health is a much bigger concern. A leading playmaker for the Irish, there is a strong possibility he may not be able to play at all in 2016. He spent a great deal of his Combine press conference trying to convince the media there was no nerve "stretching" or nerve damage to his knee and that his return to health is about when and not if.

"I can't tell when I'll be back, but I'll be back 100 percent," Smith said, holding out hope he can play as a rookie.

Smith still would like to be a top-10 pick and believes he's the best player in the draft class. He's staying positive with his situation and clearly wants teams to look at him for his career potential and not his short-term health limitations.

"It's a long-term decision for whoever drafts me. I'm a guy who will be around for a while playing at an elite level. An impact player. It's great watching a guy like Todd Gurley do it last year and come back almost mid-season and perform. It's very encouraging," Smith said before focusing on his strengths. "I think being versatile. I can pass rush. I can cover. I can stuff and shed consistently. It's just being able to be in the right spot at the right time. That's something I challenge myself on on each and every play."

He's trying to take his current situation for the best.