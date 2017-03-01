Official website of the New England Patriots

Combine underway in Indy

Mar 01, 2017 at 12:45 AM
INDIANAPOLIS –The 2017 NFL Combine kicks off Wednesday morning with several coaches and general managers set to address the media. Players will be available starting on Thursday and Andy Hart, Bob Socci and I are on hand ready to bring you all the information.

As of now the Patriots are not expected to be among the coaches/GMs speaking in Indy. New Orleans and Washington also will have no representatives speak while Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Detroit's Jim Caldwell are currently not scheduled to speak as well.

Denver's new head coach Vance Joseph is in the leadoff spot and will hit the podium at 9 a.m. Here's a look at the schedule for NFL speakers this week.

