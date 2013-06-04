Commissioner Goodell plans to expand NFL's presence in London

With both London games already sold out this season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has visions of expanding the overseas schedule in the future.

Speaking at a New York University conference Tuesday, Goodell revealed that the NFL is planning to add a third London game each year. In fact, Goodell told the New York Post's Bart Hubbuch that there's a chance the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin playing two home games in London annually.

The league's goal is to eventually place an NFL team in London. Now that many English Premier League teams have upgraded their stadiums, football games can be played at other venues beyond Wembley Stadium. As London mayor Boris Johnson likes to point out, the $780 million stadium constructed for the 2012 Olympics does not have a permanent tenant.

Could we be watching the London Jaguars by the end of the decade? It's not out of the question.

Other highlights from Goodell's appearance, per Hubbuch:

» The NFL will not return to Los Angeles until the "right stadium situation" develops. In the meantime, other teams can continue to wield the possibility of moving to Los Angeles as leverage for their own stadium deals.

» The NFL will be prepared for any weather contingency at Super Bowl XLVIII in New York/New Jersey. "I expect it to be cold, and we're going to embrace that," Goodell said, adding that fans will access to "warming huts" and electric warming devices at their seats.