After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Mac Jones couldn't be more accurate on 14-yard dart to DeVante Parker

Keion White engulfs Ahmed for authoritative 8-yard TFL

Kyle Dugger sacks Tagovailoa for 6-yard loss via blitz

Mac Jones' 24-yard TD strike to Bourne opens scoring in Patriots-Dolphins

Kyle Dugger intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

Commissioner Goodell plans to expand NFL's presence in London

Jun 04, 2013 at 05:56 AM
NFL.com Report
500x305-nfl-london-20130604.jpg

With both London games already sold out this season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has visions of expanding the overseas schedule in the future.

Speaking at a New York University conference Tuesday, Goodell revealed that the NFL is planning to add a third London game each year. In fact, Goodell told the New York Post's  Bart Hubbuch that there's a chance the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin playing two home games in London annually.

The league's goal is to eventually place an NFL team in London. Now that many English Premier League teams have upgraded their stadiums, football games can be played at other venues beyond Wembley Stadium. As London mayor Boris Johnson likes to point out, the $780 million stadium constructed for the 2012 Olympics does not have a permanent tenant.

Could we be watching the London Jaguars by the end of the decade? It's not out of the question.

Other highlights from Goodell's appearance, per Hubbuch:

» The NFL will not return to Los Angeles until the "right stadium situation" develops. In the meantime, other teams can continue to wield the possibility of moving to Los Angeles as leverage for their own stadium deals.

» The NFL will be prepared for any weather contingency at Super Bowl XLVIII in New York/New Jersey. "I expect it to be cold, and we're going to embrace that," Goodell said, adding that fans will access to "warming huts" and electric warming devices at their seats.

» The NFL welcomes a bigger presence from Jay-Z and his Roc Nation agency "as long as he goes through the proper channels."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

