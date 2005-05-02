Official website of the New England Patriots

Cowboys sign ex-Bears RB Thomas

Free-agent running back Anthony Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

May 02, 2005 at 02:00 AM

IRVING, Texas (May 2, 2005) -- Free-agent running back Anthony Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Thomas will provide depth at running back and some veteran experience, especially after the release last week of Richie Anderson. Julius Jones became the top back as a rookie last season for the Cowboys, who also chose Marion Barber in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Financial terms for Thomas weren't released.

A second-round pick out of Michigan in 2001, Thomas had two 1,000-yard seasons in his four years with the Chicago Bears. The 1,183 yards he had as a rookie were his career high. He had 404 yards rushing and two touchdowns in 12 games last season.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Thomas gives the Cowboys a short-yardage threat.

"Anthony will provide an excellent complement to the other backs we have on the roster," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "He gives us depth and experience. His addition will make us take a long hard look at carrying four backs on the roster in the fall."

Thomas became expendable for the Bears when they drafted Cedric Benson from Texas fourth overall and signed Thomas Jones -- Julius' older brother -- to a new four-year contract.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2005, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

