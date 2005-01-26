Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Dec 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Cowher: Steelers' latest title game loss only the start, not the end

Jan 26, 2005 at 04:00 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher isn't ready to forget about 16 victories just because of another bad playoff loss.

On Wednesday, a defiant Cowher said the Steelers' 41-27 loss to New England on Sunday will be a springboard to more successes, not a stopping point for a franchise that lost its fourth AFC championship game at home in 11 seasons.

Cowher, no doubt aware his team is being dismissed again for its inability to win a big game, said these Steelers set a high standard for his future teams with their unselfishness and ability to overcome adversity.

Please do not allow the one game to define this season,'' Cowher said.To finish 16-2, 15-1 in the regular season, and win 15 straight games is quite an achievement.''

The Steelers manhandled Super Bowl finalists New England and Philadelphia on consecutive weekends during the season, but became only the second NFL team to go 15-1 and not reach the Super Bowl, joining the 1998 Vikings.

The one-sided loss in the New England rematch Sunday resulted in an emotional team meeting Monday and caused at least one player, wide receiver Hines Ward, to break into tears.

It was a very close football team, which made the hurt that much more,'' Cowher said.I have always said I believe the measure of any one person or group of people should not be how many times you get knocked down, it should be how many times you get back up.

``This group will get back up. This is not the end. In my mind, it is the beginning.

Cowher did not address the repeated failure in conference championship games or strategic points of Sunday's loss, including his much-criticized decision to kick a field goal early in the fourth quarter with the Steelers in position to close within 34-27.

That move visibly deflated the largest home crowd in Steelers history and, with Pittsburgh's momentum suddenly halted, the Patriots scored the next 10 points.

Life is full of disappointments,'' Cowher said.Sometimes we wonder why. But ours is not to wonder why, ours is to continue to try. We will do that.''

The Steelers' roster is bound to change, with linebacker Kendrell Bell and wide receiver Plaxico Burress among those likely to leave as free agents. Running back Jerome Bettis hasn't decided if he will return for a 13th NFL season.

But Cowher expects his assistant coaches to return _ a change from a year ago, when offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey left to become Buffalo's head coach and defensive coordinator, and Tim Lewis was fired.

Cowher also said Ben Roethlisberger did not break two toes on his right foot, as the rookie said Tuesday. The quarterback might have mildly aggravated a toe injury that occurred in high school or college but does not need treatment, Cowher said.

The Steelers' ability to overcome numerous injuries by having backups step in and play like starters caused Cowher to re-evaluate his previous policy that a starter shouldn't lose his job to injury. Maddox, Bell, running back Duce Staley and cornerback Chad Scott were among those who didn't return to the lineup after becoming healthy.

``I understand somebody getting frustrated by it or upset by it but, at the same time, (if) somebody comes in playing well and you're playing well as a team, I don't think you disrupt that,'' Cowher said.

Despite the Steelers' numerous injuries, only backup tight end Matt Cushing (wrist) and running back Verron Haynes (knee) needed offseason surgeries. Cushing was operated on Tuesday.

Cowher, like Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, also wants Burress back, though it seems likely he will sign elsewhere. Burress and Cowher had a long talk following Monday's meeting.

I think he's matured as a person, (with) his work ethic and his approach to the game,'' Cowher said.If that was the last time I talked to him, I wanted him to know how I felt.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
news

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

With a big conference game approaching, the Patriots rookie is staying true to the short-term focus that has gotten him to where he currently stands.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

J.C. Jackson 12/15: "I've been studying more. Putting more out on the practice field"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Hunter Henry 12/15: "I just feel ready to go everytime I'm out there"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

Get an inside look at the Gillette Stadium field crew, including their role and responsibility for the Patriots and Revolution and how they manage the game and practice fields among a full schedule of events and New England weather, in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021

Matthew Judon 12/15: "We just gotta finish this week out strong and also take it week by week"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising