Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 03 - 10:00 PM | Mon Dec 06 - 05:55 PM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

AFC Playoff Picture

Press Pass: Bills Mafia

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Cyrus Jones 'relaxed, excited' for 2017; mini-camp notes

Jun 08, 2017 at 09:47 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots Mini-Camp - June 8, 2017

Check out our favorite photos from the Patriots mini-camp on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

060817mc-nonmedia_ds012-watermarked.jpg
1 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds018-watermarked.jpg
2 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds021-watermarked.jpg
3 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds035-watermarked.jpg
4 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds111-watermarked.jpg
5 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds168-watermarked.jpg
6 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds193-watermarked.jpg
7 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds212-watermarked.jpg
8 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds217-watermarked.jpg
9 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds251-watermarked.jpg
10 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds313-watermarked.jpg
11 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds329-watermarked.jpg
12 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds369-watermarked.jpg
13 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds446-watermarked.jpg
14 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds449-watermarked.jpg
15 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds469-watermarked.jpg
16 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds485-watermarked.jpg
17 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds531-watermarked.jpg
18 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds543-watermarked.jpg
19 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds563-watermarked.jpg
20 / 54
060817mc-nonmedia_ds611-watermarked.jpg
21 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds661.jpg
22 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds651.jpg
23 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds652.jpg
24 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds653.jpg
25 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds654.jpg
26 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds655.jpg
27 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds657.jpg
28 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds658.jpg
29 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds659.jpg
30 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds660.jpg
31 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds663.jpg
32 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds664.jpg
33 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds662.jpg
34 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds665.jpg
35 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds669.jpg
36 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds670.jpg
37 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds672.jpg
38 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds666.jpg
39 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds673.jpg
40 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds639.jpg
41 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds640.jpg
42 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds641.jpg
43 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds638.jpg
44 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds642.jpg
45 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds643.jpg
46 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds644.jpg
47 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds646.jpg
48 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds647.jpg
49 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds648.jpg
50 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds649.jpg
51 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds650.jpg
52 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds667.jpg
53 / 54
20170608_mc-media_ds668.jpg
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cyrus Jones struggled considerably in his rookie season a year ago. To his credit, the Patriots' top pick in the 2016 rookie class has never denied or shied away from this fact. On the contrary, he's spoken at length about it on numerous occasions.

Entering his second NFL season, Jones might have to prove – to himself and everyone else – that 2016 was an aberration, but he's trying not to dwell on his past mistakes. He maintains that his only goal is "just being the best player I can for the team."

ap_661277640130.jpg
Eric Canha/ap

"It's a no-brainer. You watch last year," he acknowledged Thursday after mini-camp practice, "and as far as proving something, I just want to come out and be a productive player for the team. I'm not going into every day saying 'I need to prove this, prove that.' I'm just trying to come work hard every day and get better."

The 23-year-old cornerback/punt returner has gotten off to a better start this spring than he did a year ago. He's been far more consistent handling the football on punt returns and has been given more opportunities on defense with the early personnel groups.

"It's not up to me to  decide. That's the coaches' decision," he replied when asked if he feels he's made strides during this non-contact practice sessions. "I'm just coming out here and working hard… I'm just glad to be on the field.

"You can pinpoint a lot of reasons for my struggles, but it's not important. It's done, it's in the past. I'm focused on this upcoming season."

With a year's experience in New England's system, Jones looks more at home on the field than he did this time last spring, and, sporting a new jersey number (41), admits to having a more optimistic outlook heading into this season.

"I'm feeling relaxed and excited to come to work every day," he continued. "The more you're out there and get a chance to get those [practice] reps, the better off you'll be in the long run.

"I've completely moved on as far as I'm concerned. This is a new slate and I'm just trying to be better in 2017."

Edelman extension?

While the Patriots were on the field for their midday session Thursday, news broke that the Patriots and wide receiver Julian Edelman are nearing an agreement on a contract extension.

NFL Network, the first outlet to report this development, indicated that new deal could be consummated within the next few days. Late Thursday afternoon, ESPN cited an unnamed source saying the deal was done, adding the detail that the extension is for two years, locking Edelman up through the 2019 season. Financial figures were not included.

The 31-year-old Edelman had been entering the final season of a four-year pact he inked back in 2014. He had been slated to earn $3 million in base salary this season.

A nice ring to it

Today was the final day of mandatory 2017 mini-camp, and tomorrow will mark the ceremonial conclusion of New England's championship 2016 campaign. The Patriots will receive their Super Bowl LI rings at an event that will reunite many members of last season's squad who are no longer with the club.

"Well, it's a great feeling to have everybody back together for that," head coach Bill Belichick remarked. "It was a great accomplishment and we'll enjoy it tomorrow night."

"Oh, yeah, we're going to get the rings," cornerback Eric Rowe emphasized. "But as far as looking back, it's all great, but besides getting the rings, it's a new year. The page has been turned. We're on to a new chapter."

OTAs resume Monday

As evidence that it's a new season, the Patriots will get right back to work on Monday with the first of their three final organized team activity practices [OTAs]. These will be the final on-field workouts they'll conduct as a team until training camp opens in late July.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, a.k.a. the Green Goblin, hopes his hair, his special-order cleats, and his No. 2 jersey pay sufficient tribute to a lost loved one. 
news

Patriots Pro Bowl voting update

With another update to Pro Bowl voting, many Patriots continue to be the in mix.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

This week's mailbag wonders if Bill Belichick is the Coach of the Year in the NFL.
news

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

The Patriots sixth straight win moved them into the No. 2 spot in the current AFC standings.
news

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Brown, Stevenson, Barmore set to go 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 12 against the Titans.
news

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

With Thanksgiving upon us again, Patriots running back Damien Harris pauses to express gratitude for the women in his life who made him the man he is today.
news

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Two Patriots make the final pool of 26 players selected as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Three standout Patriots have jumped out to an early lead in the 2022 Pro Bowl fan vote.
news

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

The Patriots Week 15 game at Indianapolis will be played Saturday, December 18, at 8:20 p.m.
news

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

The Patriots five-game winning streak coupled with some stumbles in Buffalo have changed the landscape in the AFC East.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Patriots fans are locked in on a huge AFC contest against the Titans, with their eyes on the top seed in the conference.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots pivotal divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills and look back at their performance against the Tennessee Titans. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Damien Harris.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Tennessee Titans and look ahead to the Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, see the many sides of Renaissance man Justin Bethel. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Nick Folk, and Coach Belichick highlights all 3 phases in the Patriots big win over the Titans. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

David Andrews 12/3: "The biggest thing is just practice and consistency"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne on playing the Bills 12/3: "It's an exciting opportunity"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/3: "You just gotta take it day by day"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising