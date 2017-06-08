Cyrus Jones 'relaxed, excited' for 2017; mini-camp notes

"It's a no-brainer. You watch last year," he acknowledged Thursday after mini-camp practice, "and as far as proving something, I just want to come out and be a productive player for the team. I'm not going into every day saying 'I need to prove this, prove that.' I'm just trying to come work hard every day and get better."

The 23-year-old cornerback/punt returner has gotten off to a better start this spring than he did a year ago. He's been far more consistent handling the football on punt returns and has been given more opportunities on defense with the early personnel groups.

"It's not up to me to decide. That's the coaches' decision," he replied when asked if he feels he's made strides during this non-contact practice sessions. "I'm just coming out here and working hard… I'm just glad to be on the field.

"You can pinpoint a lot of reasons for my struggles, but it's not important. It's done, it's in the past. I'm focused on this upcoming season."

With a year's experience in New England's system, Jones looks more at home on the field than he did this time last spring, and, sporting a new jersey number (41), admits to having a more optimistic outlook heading into this season.

"I'm feeling relaxed and excited to come to work every day," he continued. "The more you're out there and get a chance to get those [practice] reps, the better off you'll be in the long run.