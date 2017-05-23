D.J. Killings hoping to stick around

The Patriots reputation for holding onto undrafted rookies is well-known, and it wouldn't be a stretch to see a handful of the large crop that is currently beginning NFL life to stick around this year – even with New England's roster stocked with established talent at virtually every position.

The team made several of them available to the media on Tuesday, and here's an early prediction: cornerback D.J. Killings will be in the running to earn one of those valuable roster spots.

Killings, whose full name is Dorian Jamaal, is a 21-year-old cornerback out of Central Florida with the kind of versatility and football intelligence that will no doubt endear him to Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots coaching staff. Killings has so much of the latter that Shaquill Griffin, his teammate at UCF, called him a genius.

"A little overboard," Killings said with a laugh. "But that was me at UCF. I was the one who had to make sure everything was straight. I was setting calls on defense. Sometimes Shaquill would look at me from the other side of the field and he'd look at me like, 'what are we doing?' and I'd just give him some hand signals or something. I knew I was capable of doing it. All it takes is some extra work."

While Griffin was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Killings wound up going undrafted. But his work in the Knights secondary was enough to earn him $31,000 in guaranteed money, and once he began the nerve-wracking process of signing with a team after the draft, his pick was an easy one.

"All of [the teams] were basically saying the same thing, telling me the chance I would have," he said. "I just had to sit down and make a decision, talking about the situation and we knew this would be a good decision.