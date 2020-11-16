Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 16 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

What Went Right: Running Game Shines in Win

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 10

Newton 11/15: 'We're finding ways to win'

Burkhead 11/15: 'That's a great team that we played tonight'

Belichick 11/15: 'We played a solid 60 minute football game'

Harris 11/15: 'Everything I do is for the benefit of this team'

Meyers 11/15: 'It was a great team win'

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton 11/12: 'Every single game is the most important game'

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. New York Jets

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Jets

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Nov 16, 2020 at 03:17 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Monday morning in Foxboro was bright and clear. What clouds were in the sky withheld precipitation, rolling on unbothered on an ultimately dry day.

The same, however, cannot be said about Sunday night.

As the Patriots took the field against the Ravens on Nov. 15, what started as a drizzle quickly turned into sheets and sheets of relentless rain. At one point during the fourth quarter, the rain was coming down in a way that made it difficult to see, even at home.

Mother Nature truly did not hold back, and the Patriots seemed to enjoy the windy and rainy win.

Damien Harris said though he didn't play in many rain games in college, he enjoyed every second of the true New England football experience.

"I am on cloud nine right now, that was a tough game in that kind of weather," Harris said. "Ever since I've been here, I've been hearing all these stories about new England weather around November so I guess that was my first taste of it and I loved every second of it."

rain pdc
Photo by Eric J. Adler

While the immense rain might have been annoying for fans watching at home, it seemed Harris wasn't alone in having fun in that kind of weather.

"I was dancing, and I was having fun," Chase Winovich said. "At first, you kind of resist the rain and try to stay dry enough where you can still tackle, but after a while, it's just a matter of taking the approach and mindset where you tell yourself you want it to pour and be cold .... When you have that attitude, it comes infectious to your teammates. Playing in the rain was fun."

As fun as it was, the team still had a job to do, and playing in those conditions against an opponent like the Ravens is a test on all fronts.

"Having the mentality to stay mentally tough throughout that whole tsunami it felt like," Cam Newton said. "We just wanted to make sure that we do great things while we have the football, protecting the football, making great decisions."

J.C. Jackson, who snagged his sixth interception of the season, including five consecutive games, said they were ready for anything.

"The weather doesn't matter. It doesn't matter where we're at, how the weather is, you've got to play football man," he said. "We're built for this."

Ultimately, maybe that's what made it feel so special, Harris said.

"Being out there in that atmosphere and being a part of this team in such a special moment, including the weather, like I said earlier, I can't even express to you guys how excited I am and how happy I am and just how much love I have for this team, how much love I have for this game," Harris said. "Tonight was a real special moment in my personal career, and I'll definitely remember that for a long time."

Related Content

news

Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

The limited Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce sneakers went on sale with all proceeds benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston. 
news

Nostalgia, fashion collide in Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection

Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection turned into a side hustle. 
news

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

The Celtics legend passed away on Tuesday. 
news

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Cam Newton coached Jakobi Meyers as a high school quarterback on his foundation's 7v7 all star team. 
news

LeBron James shows Cam Newton love after comeback Monday Night Football win 

The champion tweeted at Cam Newton after Monday night's game. 
news

In honor of Alex Trebek's legacy, a look back at Patriots moments on Jeopardy! over the years. 

The longtime host of Jeopardy! passed away on Sunday, and we are taking a look back at when our worlds collided. 
news

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins and Halloween costumes. 
news

Local heroes honored during virtual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

On Friday, 26 local heroes were honored as 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners. 
news

Devin and Jason McCourty offer leadership advice to Boston College football team

In a Players Coalition town hall event on Oct. 27, Devin and Jason McCourty spoke to the Boston College football team about what it means to be a leader on and off the field.  
news

McCourtys host special night of 'Double Coverage' to shine light on Tackle Sickle Cell 

In lieu of their annual casino night fundraiser, Devin and Jason McCourty hosted a special edition of "Double Coverage" to benefit Tackle Sickle Cell.
news

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Brandon Bolden is the Patriots resident horror movie aficionado, and he offered up his favorites for a great Halloween movie marathon. 

Latest News

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/16

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Ravens Stats from Week 10

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 11/15

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H.

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/13

Advertising