Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

As fun as it was, the team still had a job to do, and playing in those conditions against an opponent like the Ravens is a test on all fronts.

"Having the mentality to stay mentally tough throughout that whole tsunami it felt like," Cam Newton said. "We just wanted to make sure that we do great things while we have the football, protecting the football, making great decisions."

J.C. Jackson, who snagged his sixth interception of the season, including five consecutive games, said they were ready for anything.

"The weather doesn't matter. It doesn't matter where we're at, how the weather is, you've got to play football man," he said. "We're built for this."

Ultimately, maybe that's what made it feel so special, Harris said.