Day 10 blogservations: Defense continues to shine

*The Patriots continue to get good news when it comes to injuries as Matthew Judon and Jahlani Tavai returned to practice. Judon missed the last two practices for undisclosed reasons while Tavai went down with an apparent lower right leg injury during last Thursday's workout. He missed Friday's in-stadium session but was present with a sleeve on his calf. He was back in uniform on Monday.

In addition, rookie offensive lineman Chasen Hines made his debut after opening camp on the non-football injury list. That leaves just fellow rookie Andrew Stueber (NFI) and veteran James White (PUP, hip) out of uniform.

*Justin Herron lined up at right tackle with a group including Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews and Cole Strange to open practice. Isaiah Wynn, who normally mans that spot, was dressed and watching nearby as the offense went through its early paces. After the team stretch, Wynn made his way down to the lower rehab field alongside Keene for some conditioning work.

*The start of practice featured a lot of individual work with receivers and defensive backs going at it while the offensive and defensive linemen worked on the other field. Offensively, Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor stood out with their ability to get open consistently while Marcus Jones did a nice job in coverage. The final play of the period came when Mac Jones tried to connect with DeVante Parker on a deep ball but wound up being intercepted by Joejuan Williams when the pair didn't appear to be on the same page. The offense dropped for some pushups after the play.

*On the other field Hines was thrown right into the fire and did a nice job picking up Mack Wilson during a rep featuring two-men blocking schemes. Later in a one-on-one rep, Christian Barmore quickly got the edge on Cole Strange and had the rookie chasing. Onwenu and Yodny Cajuste turned in solid work during the period.

*The first team period featured much more of the same for the offense. Stuffed runs, indecisive reads from Jones and a failure to make any significant plays. In 10 snaps with Jones at the helm, the offense managed a couple of short completions that would have resulted in minimal gains under game conditions. On one, Mack Wilson immediately dropped Agholor over the middle and another saw Agholor catch a short flip in the flat with several defenders hemming him in near the sideline. The running game continues to struggle as well as Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson failed to make it through the first waves on any of their carries.

*Trent Brown was guilty of a false start on the first snap and was sent for a lap while Cajuste took his spot until he returned.

*The defense featured Jonathan Jones at cornerback along with Jalen Mills. Jones spends most of his time working in the slot but was outside for much of Monday's practice. Perhaps with rookie Marcus Jones showing promise on the inside the coaches are looking to see if Jonathan Jones can offer some snaps on the outside as an added level of depth.

*The tempo increased shortly thereafter when Jones led a hurry-up drill in 7-on-7 work. Using quick counts and short passes, Jones quickly found Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers and Agholor to move downfield to about the 30. From there he went deep and found Parker in between Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant for the touchdown. Parker did a great job of high-pointing the pass and leaping between the defenders to make the catch in the end zone.

*Nick Folk made 3-of-4 field goals toward the end of practice before a fifth attempt was blocked by rookie Sam Roberts. It appeared as if the block was orchestrated as the blocking wasn't at full speed on the rep.

*Jones was able to generate some momentum at the end of practice when he connected with Hunter Henry and Agholor on consecutive plays in the hurry-up. Henry caught a 20-yarder on a drag toward the left sideline while Agholor followed with a nice leaping grab over the middle for about 15 more.

*Andrews, Judon, Josh Uche, Shaun Wade, Pierre Strong, Jack Jones and Folk spent some time talking to the media after practice.