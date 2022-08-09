Trenches Report: Matthew Judon Mentoring Young Patriots Pass-Rushers 

Like most defensive coaches, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick emphasizes setting the edge against the run. From this perspective, Jennings's ability to set a sturdy edge could earn him opportunities to play on early downs, while Uche continues in a pass-rush specialist role on obvious passing downs.

Without the benefit of film review, pinpointing the exact issues plaguing the Patriots offensive line in training camp is difficult. But to steal from an old Dante Scarnecchia rule of thumb for offensive line play, the starting unit isn't seeing the game through the same set of eyes.

The Scarnnechia wisdom is hanging on the wall in New England's offensive line room and rang true in one practice sequence where the defense appeared to turn up the pressure.

New England sent two blitzes at quarterback Mac Jones, one from rookie Marcus Jones in the slot, and another appeared to be a zero blitz. First, the Pats rookie corner came in unblocked to "sack" Jones. Then, Mac tried to get the ball out quickly to DeVante Parker against all-out pressure, and the pass was nearly intercepted as Malcolm Butler undercut the route.

With frustration beginning to boil over for the Patriots offense, the number of plays where the quarterback has very little time to make a decision are adding up, and that's impacting other plays from clean pockets for Mac Jones, who doesn't look like himself out there.

As the Patriots continue to install their playbook on both sides of the ball, we saw more familiar schemes from Jones and company in Monday's practice. Although the results were still up-and-down, the rhythm was improved when the Pats spread the field and added a little bit of tempo to their offense with Jones in the shotgun.

It was far from perfect up front in those sequences, but it felt like the quarterback had more of a chance to scan downfield than when New England goes under-center and runs the zone-style offensive scheme that they've drilled throughout the summer.

From this vantage point, the Patriots don't appear to be tweaking their shotgun passing game much from what we knew under former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It's the under-center stuff, which has seen the running game and play-action passing have issues, giving them the most problems – that's not surprising given those are newer elements.

The good news for the Patriots is that their defense, aided by an influx of young players like Uche and Jennings, is flying around with confidence through ten practices.