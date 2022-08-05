A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

WIDE RECEIVER

- Newcomer DeVante Parker has given the Patriots what we all anticipated: a big target on the outside who can win jump balls and factor into their red zone offense. His chemistry with Jones on back-shoulders and in contested situations is already there.

- Jakobi Meyers continues to be Mr. Reliable on short and intermediate routes. He gets to the right places and catches the ball. As we know, there is something to be said for his consistency.

- It has been a quiet camp for wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who flashed some in non-padded practices in the first week, but hasn't done much in fully padded sessions. The feeling here is that Bourne will emerge on game day regardless, where his energy truly takes over.

- We have seen some signs that Nelson Agholor and Jones might connect more efficiently on deep throws than in Agholor's first season with the Pats.

- Speaking of speed, there's a lot to like about Tyquan Thornton. He can challenge defenses deep, tracks and adjusts to the ball well, and is quicker through his breaks than expected on non-vertical patterns. Thornton could make an impact sooner than expected.

- Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson are in a battle to prove they're worthy of a roster spot, exchanging notable moments. In Wednesday's practice, Wilkerson made a catch over Shaun Wade, the play of the day. On Thursday, Nixon had two catches during team drills that showed off his burst as a route-runner. They both have a chance to make the roster.

TIGHT END

- Hunter Henry is Hunter Henry. He will make plays on third down and be a big-time factor in the red zone again this season.

- We are still waiting to see if the Patriots unveil more schemed touches for Jonnu Smith, maybe in a hybrid H-Back role so that he can use his standout trait as a productive ball carrier.

- Devin Asiasi's improved routes, especially his ability to disguise the break point, have stood out to teammates. Belichick also had nice things to say about him this week.

OFFENSIVE LINE

- The biggest question after two weeks for the offensive line is, will there be any scheme-related casualties? Some of the bigger power blockers, such as Mike Onwenu, could lose out to more athletic options if the zone concepts are here to stay.

- Two athletic linemen who stood out are OT Justin Herron and guard Arlington Hambright. Herron looks like a really solid swing tackle with starter potential. Hambright might be more of a Ted Karras replacement as an interior swing player, but his athleticism does shine in zone schemes, and he has gotten more opportunities than expected.

- Cole Strange has taken a lot of coaching and is improving, with a good rep against Christian Barmore in one-on-ones and a successful two-on-two period where they were repping zone blocks on Thursday.

- Isaiah Wynn doesn't look out of place at right tackle. We've been impressed with his transition so far.

DEFENSIVE LINE

- Davon Godchaux has looked terrific since signing the deal. He wrecked an 11-on-11 period on Thursday, shooting the right side A-Gap into the backfield for a tackle for loss. Godchaux has been unblockable at times in the run game.

- As we wrote about this week, Christian Barmore is having a great camp and is an absolute game-wrecker at times, especially as a pass rusher. His one-on-one pass-rush moves are by far the best on the team. His rise to potential Pro Bowler would be a huge deal for this defense.

- Lawrence Guy and Henry Anderson have rounded out the base defensive package in early-down run situations as defensive ends with Godchaux in the middle of the line.

- Two potential sleepers to make the roster are LaBryan Ray and Jeremiah Pharms. Ray is explosive and could contribute on passing downs. Pharms is a wide body who can play the run as a two-gapper on the interior and has some burst out of his stance.

INSIDE/OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

- Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson are bringing more speed to the second level of the Pats defense. McMillan reads the run very well from off the ball, while Wilson is an explosive blitzer and can play in coverage.

- Ja'Whaun Bentley might transition to more reps on the line of scrimmage with the emergence of McMillan at inside linebacker. That could keep Bentley out of space.

- Since the questions are coming, there isn't much to point out about Cam McGrone. That's not to say he's doing anything wrong, per se.

- With Matt Judon picking up where he left off from his Pro Bowl season, the battle for the edge defender spot opposite of him is on this summer. We could see the Pats mix and match, with Anfernee Jennings factoring in on early downs while Josh Uche continues as a designated pass rusher.

CORNERBACK

- As we also wrote last week, Jalen Mills has already solidified himself as New England's top cornerback and has held down his assignment very well. Although he hasn't faced another opponent yet, Mills has looked the part against the Pats wideouts.

- Veterans Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler have each gotten their chances opposite Mills in the first two weeks. Mitchell has been more steady, but Butler has come on as of late. This remains an open competition between the vets.

- Dating back to the spring, rookie Jack Jones's coverage skills have translated to the NFL level. There are details to work out about his game, including absorbing New England's different calls and checks, so expect the Pats to remain patient with his development.

- Fellow rookie Marcus Jones is doing exactly what we all expected: playing primarily in the slot and returning punts. Jones has been competitive in coverage, and there's a good chance he's the punt returner on day one. He will have a role in his first season, but the slot still belongs to Jonathan Jones.

SAFETY

- The Patriots have great safety depth, and the group's talent is showing out at camp. Second-year DB Joshuah Bledsoe has emerged as a potential contributor, playing near the line of scrimmage and deep safety. Bledsoe has looked like a regular out there.

- Kyle Dugger's pick-six of Mac Jones to end last Saturday's practice is hopefully a sign of things to come from the third-year pro. Dugger was left free to roam on the play and stepped in front of DeVante Parker to take it to the house. Dugger looks great when his eyes are on the ball.

SPECIAL TEAMS