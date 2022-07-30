Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

"I'm having a lot of fun out there. It feels good to be out there with my teammates," Bledsoe told reporters after Saturday's practice. "You make plays that just build your confidence. But I try to take it play-by-play and just give it my all."

Earlier this week, Bledsoe was in the area on three incompletions where it appeared he got a hand on the ball. One of those passes was intended for Jonnu Smith, but Bledsoe was all over the Pats' tight end and knocked the pass away. He also looks comfortable driving on throws in the flat as a zone coverage defender.

Bledsoe's teammates credited the Missouri product for his study habits during his year off, and based on his play speed in camp this year, the time invested mentally as a rookie is paying off.

"Last year, I was locked in mentally, so it's just carried over to the field, and I'm able to play fast," Bledsoe told Patriots.com. "We are all versatile. We can all play whatever spot and make it hard on the quarterback. We line up in one position one time, and then another set comes by, and we switched it up."

One of the Patriots defense's strengths this season is a deep and versatile safety group. As Bledsoe alluded to, New England's flexibility in the backend should allow them to rotate the coverage shell after the snap to confuse opposing quarterbacks.

Bledsoe continues to play a role that overlaps with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips's usage over the years, and the second-year Patriot is trying to pick things up from the vets' games.

"I just watch their game and try to add a little bit to my game," Bledsoe said.

Along those lines, arguably the best safety in the tight end-stopper and hybrid role was former Patriot standout Patrick Chung. Although it's an unfair comparison at this stage, it's common for players to pull up old game film of former Pats legends to see how they approached a role the coaches are asking the current players like Bledsoe to play in the system.

Asked if he had watched any of Chung's old tape, Bledsoe said with a smile, "yeah, a little bit."