Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 31 - 11:55 PM

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Patriots Pass-Catching Depth Standing Out at Training Camp

Pats rookies adjusting to NFL training camp life

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

Bledsoe is an early standout after a strong first week at Training Camp.

Jul 30, 2022 at 01:48 PM
evan-lazar-headshot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24).

The biggest takeaway from the first week of Patriots Training Camp is that New England's defense is already showing glimpses of its potential.

In Saturday's session, a perfect example of how things have looked at times during full-team drills (11-on-11s) came on the second-to-last play of practice. As quarterback Mac Jones held the ball searching for an open target, Jones forced a pass to DeVante Parker when safety Kyle Dugger stepped in front of Parker and returned an interception for a pick-six.

Dugger had his ups-and-downs covering Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith this week, but the play capped off another dominant end to practice in red zone work for the defense.

Although Dugger had the play of the day, one of the standout defensive backs in the first week of camp is second-year safety, Joshuah Bledsoe. Bledsoe has competed in a Patrick Chung-like role where he primarily covers tight ends and low zones but occasionally plays deep safety.

Despite practicing during the three-week injured reserve window, the 2021 sixth-round pick sat out his entire rookie season due to a wrist injury. Now fully recovered, Bledsoe had tight coverage and made several plays on the ball through the first four days of the summer.

"I'm having a lot of fun out there. It feels good to be out there with my teammates," Bledsoe told reporters after Saturday's practice. "You make plays that just build your confidence. But I try to take it play-by-play and just give it my all."

Earlier this week, Bledsoe was in the area on three incompletions where it appeared he got a hand on the ball. One of those passes was intended for Jonnu Smith, but Bledsoe was all over the Pats' tight end and knocked the pass away. He also looks comfortable driving on throws in the flat as a zone coverage defender.

Bledsoe's teammates credited the Missouri product for his study habits during his year off, and based on his play speed in camp this year, the time invested mentally as a rookie is paying off.

"Last year, I was locked in mentally, so it's just carried over to the field, and I'm able to play fast," Bledsoe told Patriots.com. "We are all versatile. We can all play whatever spot and make it hard on the quarterback. We line up in one position one time, and then another set comes by, and we switched it up."

One of the Patriots defense's strengths this season is a deep and versatile safety group. As Bledsoe alluded to, New England's flexibility in the backend should allow them to rotate the coverage shell after the snap to confuse opposing quarterbacks.

Bledsoe continues to play a role that overlaps with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips's usage over the years, and the second-year Patriot is trying to pick things up from the vets' games.

"I just watch their game and try to add a little bit to my game," Bledsoe said.

Along those lines, arguably the best safety in the tight end-stopper and hybrid role was former Patriot standout Patrick Chung. Although it's an unfair comparison at this stage, it's common for players to pull up old game film of former Pats legends to see how they approached a role the coaches are asking the current players like Bledsoe to play in the system.

Asked if he had watched any of Chung's old tape, Bledsoe said with a smile, "yeah, a little bit."

For Patriots fans tracking jersey numbers at home, a trip down to Gillette Stadium to take in a Training Camp practice will show that Bledsoe is currently wearing number 24 in blue.

Related Links

headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0071_Bledsoe_Joshuah

Joshuah Bledsoe

#34 SAF

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Missouri

The number, of course, has quite the history in New England thanks to Hall of Famer Ty Law, former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, and Super Bowl champ Darrelle Revis.

As one would expect, Bledsoe is looking to write his own story and isn't getting caught up in the no. 24 legends.

"I know of all the great players that have worn the number before me, but I'm just going out there playing my game. That's going to speak for itself," Bledsoe said.

As fans track tweets and reports coming out of Foxboro, the defense's sometimes dominant play begs the question: is the defense just that good, or is the Pats offense struggling?

The answer is a complicated one that needs proper context. For example, the offensive line is practicing with oven mitt-like pads on their hands and isn't repping at full contact, which hurts their chances to build a clean pocket for the quarterbacks. Plus, without full pads, the defense knows a pass is coming on every play since there's zero threat of a running game.

With the Patriots scheduled to put the pads on next week, takeaways from Training Camp sessions become more accurate depictions of what we could see this fall.

Still, it's always noteworthy when young players such as Bledsoe emerge as potential core contributors in the early stages of Training Camp.

Related Content

news

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan will play a part in replacing one of his early idols, Dont'a Hightower

news

Patriots Pass-Catching Depth Standing Out at Training Camp

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is spreading the ball around in the opening week of camp.

news

Pats rookies adjusting to NFL training camp life

Three days into Patriots training camp and the rookies have gotten their first real taste of the NFL.

news

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

The veteran receiver continues to show good energy and chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones.

news

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

The Patriots defense ended day two of training camp with an impressive showing.

news

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

After signing a two-year extension, Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux plans on staying consistent with the same approach.

news

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

With a number of interesting position battles to be won, the Patriots defense showed up and made plays in a light opening practice for training camp.

news

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

The Patriots kicked off training camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

news

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

With Patriots Training Camp set to open on Wednesday, veterans reported to Gillette Stadium and conducted the first virtual media availability of the season on Tuesday.

news

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Head coach Bill Belichick helped set the stage as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2022 campaign.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mack Wilson Sr. 7/30: "We're trying to build that chemistry"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 7/30: "Glad to be a part of this organization"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Jack Jones 7/30: "We came out firing on all cylinders"

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Bill Murray 7/30: "I give it everything I got"

Patriots offensive lineman Bill Murray addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Joshuah Bledsoe 7/30: "I just try to take it day by day"

Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Edition

Bill Belichick and Deatrich Wise join us for a special Training Camp edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO. In addition, we bring you the news and highlights from the first days of camp as players hit the field and fans return after two years, plus we check in with Richard Seymour as he prepares for his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising