Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

"It's great to get out here and continue to work toward improving every day," Zappe added. "We all have to continue to get better and get prepared for the season. The more time I get to get to go over everything the more I can continue to get better."

In fairness to the rookie, things weren't all that much better when Jones and the starters were on the field. For the first time this summer Jones was visibly frustrated – he left the field looking quite agitated – after suffering through a tough morning's work.

The secondary once again showed solid coverage and forced the quarterbacks to constantly pull the ball down and move off the spot. Even the completions seemed to feature some special work from the wideouts, like the ball Jakobi Meyers pulled down between Shaun Wade and Terrance Mitchell for a late touchdown in the red zone. Meyers was covered well on the play but timed his jump perfectly and grabbed the pass to beat the double team.

Jones had a couple of nice throws to Hunter Henry, the latter resulting in a touchdown, but overall his frustration was evident. That came to a boil on one of the last plays of the day when he scrambled to his right and tried to throws slightly back against the grain, only to watch Kyle Dugger easily step in for the pick.

That miscue led to the entire offense doing pushups. When play resumed, Jones tried to hit Meyers on a quick sprint out to the left similar to a Henry TD seen earlier in camp. This time rookie Marcus Jones showed great closing speed and was able to break up the pass, which made for a fitting end to the morning.

Beyond the play of the quarterbacks, here are one man's observations from Day 4 of training camp.

*No changes in terms of attendance as Jabrill Peppers, James White and Jonathan Jones remain on PUP while Myles Bryant, Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber are on NFI. In addition, Deatrich Wise missed his third straight day of work while Hoyer was absent for the second straight time.

*On a positive note, David Andrews, who was activated off PUP on Friday, was more active during practice and was involved in some of the team drills. He handled the snaps while the offense prepared against a scout-look defense but James Ferentz took his spot for most of the 11-on-11 work.