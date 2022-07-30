Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 31 - 11:55 PM

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Patriots Pass-Catching Depth Standing Out at Training Camp

Pats rookies adjusting to NFL training camp life

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

With Brian Hoyer missing from practice, rookie QB Bailey Zappe is trying to take advantage of the extra reps he's receiving.

Jul 30, 2022 at 01:25 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots offensive assistant / quarterback coach Joe Judge works with quarterback Bailey Zappe (55) during Training Camp.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offensive assistant / quarterback coach Joe Judge works with quarterback Bailey Zappe (55) during Training Camp.

The Patriots continued their non-padded work for the fourth straight day and at times the tempo appeared to be a bit lower than it was in the first three practices. There were periods of success on both sides but overall the intensity was lacking and the execution, especially on offense, wasn't at its best.

With Brian Hoyer once again missing the practice, it gave Bailey Zappe another opportunity to get loads of reps working behind Mac Jones. The rookie continues to suffer through some highs and lows, but given his lack of experience the extended looks he's received have been a huge positive for the fourth-round pick.

"I'm really enjoying it," Zappe said after practice. "Some things were good but there's always stuff to work on. I'm trying to take advantage of the reps whenever I get them."

For much of Saturday's practice, which once again saw the players wearing shells, Zappe struggled to find much consistency. He delivered a few quality throws but often failed to deliver the ball in rhythm and was forced to improvise more than the coaches likely would like.

The timing of the offense seemed off throughout the morning, and Zappe showed that as well. One throw to the outside was late and almost picked off by rookie Jack Jones. On a couple of other occasions he scrambled around the pocket trying to find a suitable option, but more often than not simply pulled it down and ran or threw it away.

Zappe was able to connect on a deep ball to Kristian Wilkerson for a long touchdown, but even on that play Jones appeared to be in solid position before losing his footing as the pass arrived, perhaps thanks to a slight shove from the receiver.

The results of these early reps are far less important, however. For Zappe, the opportunity to get so much work in while Hoyer is out is well worth the struggles. He even saw plenty of one-on-one attention from Bill Belichick during the morning.

"It's great to get out here and continue to work toward improving every day," Zappe added. "We all have to continue to get better and get prepared for the season. The more time I get to get to go over everything the more I can continue to get better."

In fairness to the rookie, things weren't all that much better when Jones and the starters were on the field. For the first time this summer Jones was visibly frustrated – he left the field looking quite agitated – after suffering through a tough morning's work.

The secondary once again showed solid coverage and forced the quarterbacks to constantly pull the ball down and move off the spot. Even the completions seemed to feature some special work from the wideouts, like the ball Jakobi Meyers pulled down between Shaun Wade and Terrance Mitchell for a late touchdown in the red zone. Meyers was covered well on the play but timed his jump perfectly and grabbed the pass to beat the double team.

Jones had a couple of nice throws to Hunter Henry, the latter resulting in a touchdown, but overall his frustration was evident. That came to a boil on one of the last plays of the day when he scrambled to his right and tried to throws slightly back against the grain, only to watch Kyle Dugger easily step in for the pick.

That miscue led to the entire offense doing pushups. When play resumed, Jones tried to hit Meyers on a quick sprint out to the left similar to a Henry TD seen earlier in camp. This time rookie Marcus Jones showed great closing speed and was able to break up the pass, which made for a fitting end to the morning.

Beyond the play of the quarterbacks, here are one man's observations from Day 4 of training camp.

*No changes in terms of attendance as Jabrill Peppers, James White and Jonathan Jones remain on PUP while Myles Bryant, Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber are on NFI. In addition, Deatrich Wise missed his third straight day of work while Hoyer was absent for the second straight time.

*On a positive note, David Andrews, who was activated off PUP on Friday, was more active during practice and was involved in some of the team drills. He handled the snaps while the offense prepared against a scout-look defense but James Ferentz took his spot for most of the 11-on-11 work.

*Newly signed wide receiver Josh Hammond was on the field for the second straight day wearing No. 80. The 6-0, 194-pounder out of Florida spent time in the Jaguars and Eagles organizations before signing with the Patriots, and he grabbed a nice touchdown during 7-on-7s despite tight coverage from Malcolm Butler.

Related Links

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (4) defends during a Training Camp drill.
Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (4) defends during a Training Camp drill.

*Speaking of Butler, Saturday was his most active day of camp thus far. He was part of a lineup that included Mitchell and Jalen Mills with the latter manning the slot. He showed consistently tight coverage and didn't allow many completions. He blanketed DeVante Parker near the back of the end zone and was able to knock the ball out of the wideout's hands when it appeared as if a touchdown was imminent. He showed the trademark physicality and scrappiness he displayed during his first tour of duty with the team.

*The Patriots worked on kickoff returns with Dugger, Ty Montgomery and Tre Nixon handling the kicks. Rookie Kevin Harris got some reps working as one of the three up backs in what used to be referred to as the wedge before such blocking techniques were outlawed. Fellow rookie Brandon Schooler continues to spend most of practice working with veteran special teamers Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel and Cody Davis on various techniques.

*Kendrick Bourne remains one of the most energetic players on the field. During an early drill working with the quarterbacks, Bourne caught his pass crossing under the goal posts and enthusiastically high-fived one of the security guards working in the area.

*We've grown accustomed to seeing the defensive backs wearing gloves to prevent them from grabbing receivers. On Saturday the offensive linemen donned red mitts that are designed to prevent holding as well.

*Tristan Vizcaino went 5-for-5 on field goals late in practice. He showed a strong leg as he easily connected from outside of 45 yards.

*The players went back to running the conditioning hills after practice after getting the day off from such duties on Friday.

*In addition to Zappe, Jack Jones, Josh Bledsoe, Bill Murray, Mack Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Meyers and Bourne were among those who took time to chat with the media after practice.

*The Patriots will get their first day off from camp on Sunday before returning for work in full pads for the first time this summer on Monday. Practice is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. with gates opening at 8 a.m. As always, please check with Patriots.com for the latest updates to the team's practice schedule.

Related Content

news

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Despite another strong day for the defense, Jonnu Smith made his share of plays on Friday.

news

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

After watching the receivers energize the crowd on Day 1, it was the secondary's turn to celebrate on Thursday.

news

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

Thanks to some infectious energy from the receivers, Day 1 of training camp featured plenty of juice.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Mac Jones and Tre Nixon highlighted a day full of deep passing at Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

The Patriots welcomed back Isaiah Wynn as they opened minicamp in Foxborough.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

The Patriots held a shorter practice on Tuesday but were still able to get in some work on both sides of the ball.

news

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

The Patriots hit the field in front of the media for the first time in 2022 but who will be calling plays remains a mystery.

news

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

After missing 3 straight days, Cam Newton was back under center for the Patriots.

news

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

For the third straight day Mac Jones took all the first-team reps and for the first time he took advantage of the situation.

news

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

For the second straight day Mac Jones was alone to take the first-team reps.

news

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

The Patriots were back on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium as they turned the page to the final week of preseason.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mack Wilson Sr. 7/30: "We're trying to build that chemistry"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 7/30: "Glad to be a part of this organization"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Jack Jones 7/30: "We came out firing on all cylinders"

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Bill Murray 7/30: "I give it everything I got"

Patriots offensive lineman Bill Murray addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Joshuah Bledsoe 7/30: "I just try to take it day by day"

Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Edition

Bill Belichick and Deatrich Wise join us for a special Training Camp edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO. In addition, we bring you the news and highlights from the first days of camp as players hit the field and fans return after two years, plus we check in with Richard Seymour as he prepares for his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising