McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

It's been a good week for Raekwon McMillan , who started things off by ending his brief stay on the PUP list with an activation and then turned in some productive training camp sessions heavily involved in the defense. Early on, it appears McMillan will play a significant role as the Patriots defense turns things over from Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins.

"We have some guys that Pats Nation hasn't even heard of probably," said Mayo. "That, to me, is the exciting part. That's the exciting part of the unknown. We're going to go into it as a unit, we're going to go into it together and I would say even right now not having some of those older guys in the room is beneficial for the younger guys because the older guys would be bored out of their minds with some of the things we're talking about. At the same time, it's forcing the young guys to really take that step forward and really grow and develop without being hindered by any other guy's experience."