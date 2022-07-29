Pats rookies adjusting to NFL training camp life

First-round pick Cole Strange has immediately jumped in at left guard and so far NFL training camp has been everything he expected it might be.

"I feel pretty good honestly," said Strange following Thursday's session. "I think it's just a matter of, and I'd say it's probably the same for anybody else coming in, just making sure you're familiar with your assignments and not having paralysis by analysis. When you know your play and you don't think about it, you just go... I'm trying to get to that point."

Still, Strange admitted the jump in competition and workload is evident.

"Everybody's bigger, faster, stronger and there's a lot more stuff to learn," summed up Strange.