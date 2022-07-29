Official website of the New England Patriots

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Patriots Pass-Catching Depth Standing Out at Training Camp

Pats rookies adjusting to NFL training camp life

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Three days into Patriots training camp and the rookies have gotten their first real taste of the NFL.

Jul 29, 2022 at 01:49 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (52) and offensive lineman Cole Strange (50).
Photos by David Silverman and Faith Worrell.
Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones (52) and offensive lineman Cole Strange (50).

It's been a productive start to Patriots training camp this summer, with a number of rookies starting to show up in practice as they begin their NFL journies. Assimilating into the league can be a shock to the system, but this year's crop of youngsters are following the tried and true method of maintaining a short-term focus while leaning on the experienced veterans around them to set the tone.

"Definitely taking it day-by-day, practice is where you make mistakes but you go ahead into the film room and correct them," said rookie third-rounder Marcus Jones, who added he's been following around Devin McCourty to know what to do and how to approach things. "I'm just trying to stay on [Devin's] back hip on everything because he's a great person and a better mentor."

After a low-key spring as he recovered from shoulder surgery, Jones has been slowly assimilated into the defense and as a punt returner in the early days of camp.

"It's definitely faster than college," observed Jones. "Just taking it day by day. That's the main thing as things can happen fast, just making sure you stay on top of everything and get in the film room."

First-round pick Cole Strange has immediately jumped in at left guard and so far NFL training camp has been everything he expected it might be.

"I feel pretty good honestly," said Strange following Thursday's session. "I think it's just a matter of, and I'd say it's probably the same for anybody else coming in, just making sure you're familiar with your assignments and not having paralysis by analysis. When you know your play and you don't think about it, you just go... I'm trying to get to that point."

Still, Strange admitted the jump in competition and workload is evident.

"Everybody's bigger, faster, stronger and there's a lot more stuff to learn," summed up Strange.

However, one rookie who shouldn't be surprised by the jump in speed in Tyquan Thornton, who posted a 4.28 40-yard-dash at the Scouting Combine. But even with that speed, the nuance to the receiver position is something to be mastered at the NFL level. During one particular moment earlier in the week, Bill Belichick offered some individualized instruction on route running to Thornton, as the rookie learns how to get open at the highest level.

"I've been learning a lot, I just learned some more today from a lot of guys," said Thornton on Friday. "Great receiver room, guys bring a lot of energy and have got different skill sets. A lot of guys in the room can play ball so it's very competitive."

Despite the presence of a number of proven NFL veterans above him on the depth chart, Thornton hopes he'll be right in the mix as he rounds out his skillset.

"It's pretty obvious that I'm fast, now I'm just trying to fill in all the other areas... strength, route running, contested catches and trying to become a full complete receiver.

With just three days down it's been a good start for the entire class, with Jack Jones and Bailey Zappe also seeing plenty of repetitions. There's still a long way to go, but the class seems ready for whatever is thrown at them.

"I'm doing whatever they want us to do," said Strange. "They wanna slowly ramp up, I'll do that. If they want us to mash our heads into the ground, I'll do that too. I'm just kinda ready for whatever."

