Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

While the secondary enjoyed another strong day, one member of the group who did not was Kyle Dugger. The safety had trouble dealing with tight ends, particularly Jonnu Smith. Smith victimized him on a couple of occasions with terrific high-point catches in the end zone that seemed to leave the safety frustrated.

Dugger showed some progress as a cover safety last season, finishing with four interceptions. But he looked a step slow trailing the tight ends on Friday and was often out of position as the ball made its way toward the receivers. On the flip side, the athleticism Smith showed was what we watched consistently last summer when he excited the fanbase throughout training camp. He ran smoothly and showed great hands on a number of occasions and enjoyed a strong day.

"It's all about going out there and executing consistently every day," Smith said after practice. "It's not just about me. It's about all 11 of us executing consistently."

Smith was asked about the changes in the offense and how they might potentially help him better utilize his talents after a difficult first season in Foxborough.

"I don't care where they put me, I just have to go out there and play," he said.

On Friday he was one of the top performers on the field.

Beyond Smith's impressive work, here are one man's observations from Day 3 of training camp.

*One of the more entertaining periods of camp thus far came at the close of Friday's practice when Bill Belichick brought the team around him and set up a competition of sorts between the offense and the defense. The coach had Marcus Jones and Tre Nixon catching punts for the defense and offense, respectively. As each caught the punts, they were forced to corral the next one while keeping the previous ones in their possession. Jones and Nixon eventually caught one while already holding four balls in their arms, resulting in a tie. At that point Belichick called on some big guys – Cole Strange on offense and DeMarcus Mitchell on defense. The rookies caught their first attempts but Strange was able to hold on with a ball already in tow, giving the offense the "win." In celebration, the first-round pick jumped on Belichick as the sides enjoyed a big laugh.

*There was some good news on the injury front as David Andrews was activated off the physically unable to perform list and was back in uniform. He was limited to positional drills and didn't take part in any team activities, but the starting center took a step toward a full return on Friday. Also, Jake Bailey was activated after spending the past several days on the non-football illness list. Bailey was back booming punts all over the practice fields and was in midseason form. Otherwise, the lists remained unchanged with Jabrill Peppers (ACL), James White (hip) and Jonathan Jones (shoulder) on PUP and Myles Bryant, Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on NFI. In addition, Brian Hoyer was not spotted during practice after taking a limited number of reps on Thursday. Also, Deatrich Wise missed his second straight day of work.

*Devin McCourty was present at the start of practice but then was not spotted during much of the workout. He eventually returned but didn't take any reps in full team work.