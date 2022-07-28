Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

*Fresh off negotiating a two-year extension for his client Davon Godchaux, agent Drew Rosenhaus was in town and was on the field to take in practice. Rosenhaus represents several Patriots including Jalen Mills and Jonnu Smith among others.

*Robert Kraft was on the fields as usual and took some time out to chat with Mac Jones during the early part of practice.

*The defensive linemen worked on staying low out of their stance by being forced to stay under a metal chute before exploding upfield. The drill helps the big guys keep their pad level low before engaging with blockers.

*One defensive lineman to watch is Henry Anderson. During the early part of camp he has been working both as a traditional defensive end and at times runs drills with outside linebackers such as Matthew Judon. During the latter drills the 6-6, 301-pound Anderson has been working on dropping into short outside zones, which is perhaps an indication that the coaches are seeing if he can be a candidate for more versatile duties in his second year with the team. Just something to keep an eye on considering the lack of proven depth opposite Judon.

*The offensive line continues to feature Trent Brown at left tackle and Isaiah Wynn on the right side, which has been the case every time both have been available and the media has been able to watch practice. James Ferentz is working at center in place of Andrews with rookie Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu at left and right guard, respectively. The second group on Thursday featured Will Sherman occasionally at center. Rookie Kody Russey also took some reps in the middle. Yodny Cajuste and Arlington Hambright worked at left tackle and guard while Yasir Durant and Drew Desjarlais manned right tackle and guard.

*The kickoff team got some work in with most of the usual suspects used in coverage including Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel and Cody Davis. Ty Montgomery, the versatile running back/wide receiver, also was part of the coverage group. Agholor, J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson all handled the kickoffs, most coming off the foot of Tristan Vizcaino.

*Stevenson looks slimmer this season and after practice he spoke with the media and explained why. The second-year running back said he wasn't happy with his conditioning last summer and he dropped seven pounds before reporting this year at his current 225 pounds. "Last year I didn't really come into camp in the best shape," he said. "I'm more lean this year and I feel like I can run a lot more. Overall I just feel better."

*Rookie Bailey Zappe got a lot more work than he did Wednesday as Brian Hoyer seemed to get much of the day off. Zappe experienced some typical rookie inconsistency but at times delivered the ball with decisiveness and solid velocity. He threw a nice high-arcing touchdown to Jonnu Smith in the back corner of the end zone just over the outstretched hands of Bledsoe during an early 7-on-7 drill. Later in the same drill Jones connected with Hunter Henry, who outleaped Kyle Dugger in the back of the end zone for another touchdown.

*The touchdown to Smith was one of the few completions allowed by Bledsoe. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Missouri missed most of last season while recovering from a hand injury suffered in college, but early on he looks like a candidate for a role in the secondary. The safety has been effective covering tight ends thus far and on Thursday he came up with at least three pass breakups, including one where he blanketed Smith on a similar route to the one he was barely beaten on earlier. Wearing the famous No. 24 that a few former Patriots stars have donned, Bledsoe has been an early one to watch. After practice Mills said "Josh was flying around today."

*Taylor coughed up the ball during a ball security drill where the offensive players catch short passes before being pursued by defenders. He was forced to run a lap as a result.