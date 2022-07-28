Official website of the New England Patriots

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

After signing a two-year extension, Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux plans on staying consistent with the same approach.

Jul 28, 2022 at 01:18 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (92) is seen batting down a pass during a drill at Training Camp.
Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (92) is seen batting down a pass during a drill at Training Camp.

After a spirited first training camp session on Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots had agreed to term on a two-year contract extension for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Prior to Thursday's session, head coach Bill Belichick made it clear why the team decided to lock up Godchaux through the 2024 season.

"He's one of the best defensive linemen in the league," said Belichick. "Glad we were able to work that out with Davon and Drew Rosenhaus. Obviously, both sides are happy, contract's signed, you know. Go forward."

Godchaux registered 65 combined tackles in his first season with the Pats, playing 59 percent of the defensive snaps at a position that is often thought of as a thankless job, especially when it comes to New England's two-gap scheme that asks lineman to hold their ground instead of attacking the pocket an racking up gaudy stats. It's the ultimate team position and one that Godchaux seems to especially enjoy.

Following a solid defensive effort by the defense in the second camp session, Godchaux expressed his gratitude to the organization for re-investing in him.

"It shows appreciation of all the hard work," said Godchaux. "Fourth year in the league, coming off a biceps entry, coming to an organization like this, a lot was expected... I wanted to make sure that I lived up to those expectations each and every day. I'm glad to get the praise from Bill but there's more work to do, there's more countless hours on the field, countless hours in the meeting room with the coaches. There's still more work to do."

The defensive lineman's experience with former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores gave Godchaux a leg-up in 2021, and now, he's ready to settle in as one of the run-stopping cornerstones of the defense.

"I feel like when I first started here this was home, coming from Miami with Coach Flores ran the same system, came here and I feel like I was a plug and play, I fit right in," said Godchaux. "Bill, he's honest, he's positive criticism, he's going to hold you accountable. I need a coach like that and when I got here it was everything I thought it was."

With his agent Drew Rosenhaus in the house to take in Thursday's session, Godchaux said he wouldn't be changing anything about his approach and hoped to continue to grow his leadership role.

"Growth," said Gochaux when asked what the biggest thing he was looking for in his second season. "I'm still learning a lot during Year Six, a lot of people look at me like an old guy but I'm still young, I've been starting all six years in the league, thank God. Just keep the leadership, I'm not really a big rah-rah guy, I'm more leading by example, I'm not really a guy who's going jump in your face, that's never been me, I'm always a guy who is gonna lead by example."

