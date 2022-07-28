New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

After a spirited first training camp session on Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots had agreed to term on a two-year contract extension for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Prior to Thursday's session, head coach Bill Belichick made it clear why the team decided to lock up Godchaux through the 2024 season.

"He's one of the best defensive linemen in the league," said Belichick. "Glad we were able to work that out with Davon and Drew Rosenhaus. Obviously, both sides are happy, contract's signed, you know. Go forward."

Godchaux registered 65 combined tackles in his first season with the Pats, playing 59 percent of the defensive snaps at a position that is often thought of as a thankless job, especially when it comes to New England's two-gap scheme that asks lineman to hold their ground instead of attacking the pocket an racking up gaudy stats. It's the ultimate team position and one that Godchaux seems to especially enjoy.

Following a solid defensive effort by the defense in the second camp session, Godchaux expressed his gratitude to the organization for re-investing in him.