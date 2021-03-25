Godchaux looks to Wilfork as Pats newest "dog in the middle"

No player was a better wrecking force in the middle at nose tackle than Patriot legend Vince Wilfork, someone Godchaux had visited with and had high praise for. Wilfork could be a valuable resource with over a decade of NFL experience.

"Big Vince Wilfork, can't take for granted what he's done for this program, and what's he's done for the NFL in general," said Godchaux. "He dominated the game at this position. He's one of the guys I look up to when I talk about striking them with your hands and things like that, he dominated that.

"I actually had a chance to spend some time with him in South Florida when I was training down there. He's kind of like a mentor to me if I need to reach out to him with some things at this position."