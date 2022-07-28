Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

As a veteran in the same position group, Phillips is also noticing Bledsoe's strong start to the summer, adding, "he's just grown. He's learning. He's asking questions. Stuff that you want to see from a young guy. He's eager to get out there and mess up sometimes. That happens in our field. He's not afraid to, and he wants to get another rep."

Along with Bledsoe, Mitchell is making a strong first impression and is an early front-runner to earn a starting role. Last season, Mitchell held his own at outside corner for the Texans with a respectable 544 yards allowed into his coverage on 429 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

The nine-year vet plays like the experienced corner he is, and although he might not "wow" you with on-ball production, he has good field awareness and a strong understanding of his role.

"[Mitchell] is smart, he's experienced, he's a good instinctive player, and he's had some good production through the opportunities while we've been here," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters before practice. "We'll see how that goes when we get the padded training camp practices going."

After the Patriots' offense got the better of the defense until the end of day two, the back-and-forth on the field and the chatter on the sidelines are fueling a competitive start to camp.

"We are always talking. You got Damian [Harris] on the sideline talking. You got Mac [Jones] being super dramatic over there and doing his thing," Phillips said. "Then, we got Devin [McCourty] on our sideline. We just love to talk and compete with each other. At the end of the day, if you make it fun and competitive out there, now you know you're getting the best of everybody."

The Patriots defense heads into the 2022 season with question marks in the back seven due to offseason departures and long-time vets no longer in the building, such as Dont'a Hightower.