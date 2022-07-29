Patriots Pass-Catching Depth Standing Out at Training Camp 

"It's just fun to watch, honestly. There are a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays. It's already showing glimpses of it," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said on Friday. "I'm running routes, and just to see them go over the top of people or getting open, it's exciting to be out there."

Meyers also spoke about the impact that having two field-stretchers on the field at once could have on opposing defenses, which is the kind of speed the Patriots haven't necessarily had in recent years.

New England continues to work in the red zone in the first week, so we haven't seen Thornton and Agholor really open things up yet, but the flashes are positive, especially watching Thornton work as a gunner in punt coverage where his 4.28-second 40-yard dash shines.

Although it's very early for the Pats' rookie, his short-area quickness coming off the line of scrimmage and his straight-line speed catch the eye when you watch him run routes.

"Those guys, they can really fly. If you ever get to see it up close and personal, it's nice to see guys that can move that fast." Meyers told Patriots.com. "They keep safeties nervous."

As the primary contributors take shape, a sleeper to make the roster who emerged in minicamp, second-year wideout Tre Nixon, made a spring-like play for a touchdown on Friday.

Nixon, who is also working on special teams, an important role for a backend of the depth chart receiver, caught a Jones dime on a fade route from the slot with Shaun Wade in coverage.

Nixon's catch highlights a continued emphasis, at least in red zone work, to present Jones with as many drop-it-in-the-bucket throws as possible. The second-year quarterback seems to excel on those passes, where he can put air under the ball towards the sideline.

The question for the Patriots offense, which has torn up 7-on-7s but is more uneven in full team drills, is how will things progress when the pads go on, and the team begins working between the 20s?

On the one hand, open-field work will allow for more glimpses at New England's ability to attack defenses vertically. But as the physicality ramps up, life becomes harder on receivers.