Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Jul 28 | 11:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Matthew Judon 7/27: "It's just getting acclimating to football"

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Grayson Murphy may only be in kindergarten, but he's a seasoned pro when it comes to getting a players attention at training camp.

Jul 28, 2022 at 03:41 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Mac Jones, training camp.PDC
Faith Worrell

For Patriots fans at training camp, getting autographs from players is basically treated as a competitive sport.

You need to arrive early, scout out a good spot in the front row against the ropes, and then hope a player or two end up in your vicinity.

Or, if you're Grayson Murphy, a pair of adorable blue eyes and a sign sharing that it's your fifth birthday is enough to do the trick.

The East Bridgewater kindergartener was in the sea of New England fans, but with some direction from his family, strategically strayed from the crowds when they spotted Mac Jones doing interviews with reporters.

Grayson and his mother, Megan Murphy, hoped to get a closer look at the second-year quarterback and maybe catch his attention while standing by the media tent.

It at first appeared that Mac was making his way back inside after his media responsibilities, but once he was made aware of the birthday boy, he made his way over to say hello.

"Happy birthday," Mac said, after introducing himself to the child. "I don't remember what I did on my fifth birthday but this is pretty cool."

Cool would be an understatement for Grayson, who showed up in Mac's jersey with the sole intention of getting to see him. The two posed for a photo before the signal-caller disappeared across the field and into the stadium, and Grayson was all smiles afterward.

"We were actually trying to get autographs with the other players," Megan said. "And then someone was like, 'Oh, Mac is down there.' That's the only person (Grayson) he wanted to see. So we walked down just to wave and he ended up getting a picture. He's so excited."

This wasn't Grayson's first time at training camp, but it's sure to be memorable for him and his family.

The Murphys attended last year as well, but with some COVID-19 protocols still in place, any close interaction with players was prohibited. Fortunately, that's no longer the case.

"This is our second time," Megan said. "We came once last year and then we decided to come today for his birthday. We thought it'd be fun. The kids are so excited to actually get to see the players and get a couple of signatures. It's really nice."

For players and fans alike, interactions like this are what public practices are all about.

Grayson may have a hard time topping this year's birthday, but he'll have a memory to last a lifetime.

Mac Jones. Grayson Murphy. PDC
Faith Worrell

Related Content

news

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

After two long years, New England fans finally were back to take in the sights and sounds of Patriots

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

After 13 years in the NFL and two Super Bowls, "Playoff Danny" is hanging up the cleats.

news

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

The Super Bowl LIII champion won't be kicking his feet up during his retirement from the NFL.

news

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

"You can pretty much go anywhere in the world. You'll be able to find a Patriots home somewhere."

news

What we learned from storytime with James White

The New England running back read two books to children at the Patriots Hall of Fame to launch the Read Between the Lines program on Wednesday before taking some questions.

news

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Based on social media activity, the 2022 Happy Fan Index listed New England supporters second.

news

Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

The New England Patriots chairman and CEO called Renegades owner Molly Goodwin this week to deliver the message and offer the team a ride to Canton.

news

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their classic alternates, but it was years in the making.

news

Patriots present Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings

Celebrating National Cancer Survivor Month, the New England Patriots Foundation and American Cancer Society joined together to honor the Providence Community Health Centers as one of the 2022 NFL Change Grant recipients.

news

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

The former New England Patriots receiver discussed his retirement, Bill Belichick and more on Monday's episode of the popular podcast.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Defense steps up on Day 2

Patriots players Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills, Davon Godchaux, and more address the media on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Cole Strange 7/28: "We have a good room, guys are helping each other out"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Thursday, July 28th, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 7/28: "The job is to get better each and every day"

Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Davon Godchaux 7/28: "There's a lot expected out of me"

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Jalen Mills 7/28: "It's exciting to be out here"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

DeVante Parker 7/28: "I love being here"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, July 28th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising