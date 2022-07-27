Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

This family tradition began when Domanick was five, but as years went on, the Streter men started making the trek earlier and earlier. Steve arrives home from work the night before to a garage packed and ready to go with their stuff. Domanick loads up the car while his father freshens up. Then they hit the road.

"It's moments that we will both be able to look back on forever," Steve said. "We have so many pictures and memories, and this is where we always sit when we come. This is the angle we like. We've gotten so many players to come over here. He just has helmets and footballs covered in autographs and that really adds to the experience. It's something we look forward to every year."