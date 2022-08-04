Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

On a day when Bill Belichick explained his desire to implement more situations into the routine, the offense offered more of the same.

"We're starting to build into some more team situations today, down and distance, moving the field, things like that that involve sideline substitutions and matching defensively, matching personnel groups, matching calls with the right group and so forth," Belichick said. "That type of thing. We're going to continue to build on some live work, try to get the players ready for some contact. We've added a little bit each day that we've had on pads."

There has been plenty attention paid to the struggles but some of the principals involved don't seem as concerned. Henry talked after practice about the importance of continuing to stack days of work together with the goal on improving while DeVante Parker echoed those thoughts and added that even though it's not always apparent there has been progress made.

"It's all about focusing on getting better," Henry added. "My job is to go out an execute to the best of my ability every day. We know what it takes to win football games."

Here are one man's observations from Day 8 of Patriots training camp.

*Two days and two errors in terms of attendance for yours truly. On Wednesday I forgot to include the latest newcomer to the roster as linebacker Nate Weiland was in uniform wearing No. 59. He took part in some of the 11-on-11 work, which was done at a much slower pace in the almost walkthrough-like setting. The 6-1, 223-pound Weiland played at NAIA Grand View University and went undrafted, and he once again received some reps on Thursday, making a tackle on one of the running plays.

*Assuming I can correctly read my notes, today's list included James White (PUP), Chasen Hines (NFI) and Andrew Stueber (NFI) as well as Dalton Keene, who missed his third straight day. Also, Matthew Judon was not spotted during practice.

*Brian Hoyer was back in uniform after missing five days of practice for an undisclosed reason. Jabrill Peppers and Malcolm Butler returned after sitting out Wednesday's practice. Deatrich Wise and Rhamondre Stevenson continue to be limited. White, Keene and Wise spent some time working on the lower field.

*The Patriots may have suffered their first significant injury of camp as Jahlani Tavai went down on the final rep of 11-on-11s of the morning. It was hard to see exactly how it happened but Tavai's knee seemed to buckle as he approached the pile near the end of the play. Linebacker coaches Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick both accompanied Tavai and the training staff to the medical tent and Bill Belichick also checked in on the linebacker. He was not putting much weight on his leg as he was helped to the tent.

*Prior to the start of practice the team gathered at the far corner of the field near the top of the conditioning hill while Matthew Slater manned the hose to cool down his teammates. As a football was tossed on the soaked turf, the rookies scrambled to recover the fumble while Slater continued dousing them with water. Cole Strange later joked that he felt he had one of his better practices and that perhaps he'll continue to have Slater hose him down every day.