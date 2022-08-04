Jalen Mills is Off to a Great Start at Patriots Training Camp

With veteran Raekwon McMillan returning from injury and newcomer Mack Wilson in the mix, the Patriots have better athletes at the second level that are faster to the football.

"100 percent. Definitely at linebacker. We have Mack [Wilson], and we have Kwon [McMillan]. It definitely helps to have those guys," Mills told reporters following Thursday's practice.

Along with the defense's play, Mills spoke about his initial impressions of rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and another newcomer in Parker. On top of their standout traits of speed (Thornton) and size (Parker), Mills has been impressed with their ability to run the entire route tree.

"The pads don't slow him down. Of course, we know he's fast. But the biggest thing for me is seeing him not running go routes every single play. We see him run short and intermediate routes as well. That's what you want to see, especially with fast guys," Mills said of the Pats rookie.

With Mills manning one outside corner spot, the Patriots have rotated veterans and rookies on the other side. Mainly, Terrance Mitchell has taken the most reps and held up nicely. But as camp rolls on, Malcolm Butler is getting more opportunities as his reunion tour in New England continues. Lastly, rookie Jack Jones continues to get a full workload with the second unit and has made some plays, including a forced incompletion against Agholor on Thursday.

Like every team nowadays, the Patriots will face their fair share of highly-touted wideouts, starting immediately in the regular-season opener against Miami and Tyreek Hill.