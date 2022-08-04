Rookie Tyquan Thornton following Troy Brown's lead

"I put a lot of pride into it, coming out every day working on my releases, my combatives, using my hands at the line, trying to be more aggressive, and getting in and out of my breaks real fast," said Thornton.

The rookie is lucky to have Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown teaching him the ropes. Now in his fourth season as a coach, and first as the lone receivers coach, Brown's legacy still echoes through the hallways of Gillette Stadium and can serve as inspiration for the players now under his charge.

"It's motivation, getting coached up by him. You can go on YouTube and see the film. He used to put fear in guys' hearts out there," Thornton said of Brown. "He reminds us as receivers, we have to have that mindset going out on the field every day saying that we're going to dominate."

A big part of Brown's game was not only his savvy as a receiver but his versatility and game-changing special teams ability.

"He's a dog. He's probably the only person I know that played the wide out position, the star (slot cornerback) position. Going on defense. Going to block punts. Doing that, that's the true definition of a dog," said Thornton.

Despite limited experience outside of playing on offense, Thornton's arrival in New England includes a requisite embrace of special teams. He's been spotted using his speed as a punt team gunner, where he can quickly get downfield to make a play on the returner.