Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

Barmore spent the offseason working on his conditioning to play a larger role this season.

Aug 03, 2022 at 01:43 PM
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

The biggest storyline coming out of Patriots training camp is the slow build-up for the offense, but there's a flip side worth mentioning through seven training camp practices.

Although the offense is experiencing growing pains, New England's defensive front is contributing to those struggles by providing stout and disruptive play in the trenches. In the first two full-contact sessions, the defensive line decisively controlled the line of scrimmage.

For a Patriots run defense that finished in the middle of the pack a year ago, it has been challenging to run the football for Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and the rest of the Pats backs.

Among the early standouts is second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who had several dominant reps during one-on-ones and is single-handily blowing up plays in team periods.

From this vantage point, Barmore has been New England's best player on either side of the ball through seven practices and is poised to take a major year-two leap in the Pats defense.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's session, Barmore documented a conditioning-heavy offseason regiment that took place down in the Texas heat.

"I was training in Texas in the heat. A lot of cardio more than anything, and a lot of footwork drills," Barmore explained. "I rode the bike, ran the hill, and did a lot of curve drills like running [through] the bags. Did a lot of suicides. That's my style."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick noted that improved physical conditioning is often the case for second-year players since they have an entire offseason in the team's strength and conditioning program.

"Being in condition and having a good offseason program, much better than what most rookies have coming in after the draft. Knowing our defense, his teammates and how to communicate with them, and what the offense does. And having a better idea of quicker recognition, reads, anticipation things like that," Belichick said of Barmore's improvements.

In a very successful rookie season, Barmore logged the second-most quarterback pressures by a rookie interior defensive lineman since 2006 with 48, according to Pro Football Focus.

Whether it's during team drills or one-on-one periods, Barmore's first-step explosiveness and upper-body power to disengage are giving blockers fits. During the Pats second padded practice on Tuesday, Barmore used a push-pull move to dip underneath and beat starting guard Mike Onwenu clean. Then, Barmore introduced rookies Cole Strange and Kody Russey to the NFL by discarding the two first-year offensive linemen in one-on-one battles.

Later, Barmore wrecked two consecutive plays in a team period by firing into his gap to blow up a running play and powering through the pocket right into rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe's lap.

The goal this season for Barmore is to increase his playing time from 55.4 percent as a rookie to a three-down player by improving as a run defender to round out his game.

"Playing the run better, playing the stretch [run] better, is really my number one goal. Getting better with playing the run and the footwork and everything."

In particular, Barmore is focused on improving his technique against combination or double-team blocks to hold his ground in the running game. An area that he says teammate Trent Brown gives him tips on and also gets the better of him from time to time.

