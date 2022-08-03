Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

"The guy that gives me a little bit of trouble is my guy Trent Brown. He teaches me a lot of things, especially when he comes off the ball and doubles. He's a really good player. I learn a lot from him."

Along with Barmore, veteran Henry Anderson is also in the mix after a season-ending injury halted his first season with the Patriots following signing as a free agent in the 2021 offseason.

With Deatrich Wise limited in practice, Anderson has stepped in at defensive end with the first unit and made a noticeable impact. Along with Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy, the Patriots defense routinely holds the point of attack and plugs gaps.

"It feels great. Getting hurt always sucks," Anderson said on his return to the field this summer. "It makes you realize how much you love the game, so being back out there and being with all the guys again is awesome."

With Anderson working as a base defensive end, his primary responsibility is to stop the run. But he has also shown up a few times in passing situations rushing the quarterbacks. For example, Anderson came through the left side to bat down a Mac Jones pass at the line of scrimmage in Tuesday's fully padded practice.