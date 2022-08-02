Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Aug 02 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

10 Things to Watch For As Padded Practices Begin at Patriots Camp

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Photos: Day 4 of Patriots Training Camp

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

The Patriots offense is searching for consistency through two padded practices. 

Aug 02, 2022 at 05:06 PM
evan-lazar-headshot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

macjones-damien-harris-tcamp-wm-worrell
Photo by Faith Worrell

The challenge during training camp for regular practice observers is managing expectations.

Everyone wants to see the Patriots offense firing at all cylinders right out of the gate, and when it doesn't, there's an urge to rush to judgment.

After two days in full pads, Mac Jones and company are still a work in progress as the streamlined system takes shape.

Although they're still searching for consistency, we are seeing baby steps of progress and flashes for New England's playmakers.

For example, wide receiver Nelson Agholor had a solid second practice in pads with two notable catches during 11-on-11s or full team periods on Tuesday.

The second-year Patriot blew past cornerback Justin Bethel and caught a 40-plus yard deep pass down the right sideline from Jones. Then, Agholor capped off a successful session by catching a slant in the back of the end zone, where Jones threaded the needle over two defenders with undrafted rookie LaBryan Ray applying pressure in the pocket.

But the key from the quarterback's point of view as the Patriots work through an evolving system is improving communication and problem solving the issues they're having up front.

Related Links

"We have a lot of room to grow here. I think our offensive line is doing a good job. We just have to get on the same page," Jones said after Tuesday's practice. "A lot of it is talking through it and finding ways to attack better. But we have great coaches that will get us there."

The Patriots defense has controlled the line of scrimmage through two padded practices. You have to tip your cap to the defense for some of that. Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, and Henry Anderson have contributed to building a consistent wall. Second-year pass-rusher Christian Barmore is a constant disruptor, and linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, and Mack Wilson are plugging holes and running through gaps.

In another play, Matthew Judon seemed to beat Trent Brown clean with a rip move to force Jones into throwing the ball away. That'll happen from time to time against a Pro Bowl defender.

However, there are also instances where it doesn't seem like the offensive line is picking up rushers on the line of scrimmage. For instance, Henry Anderson and Ja'Whaun Bentley came in unblocked off the left side with the line sliding right at the snap, leading to a batted pass at the line by Anderson and a scramble for Jones when it looked like Bentley would've had a sack.

To that point, Jones spoke about the communication that goes on during offensive meetings to ensure everyone sees the pass rush through the same set of eyes.

"That's the biggest thing, getting the plays on the screen and watching them," Jones said. "Alright, here's the problem. This guy is unblocked. How do we block them? It takes reps, and it takes watching film."

When you transition to more of a zone-based running game, it takes practice, repetition, and time to find a rhythm with a scheme that is truly a dance. You need offensive lineman coming off combination blocks to the second level to be in sync with running backs making their cuts.

In the passing game, running play-action with more bootleg-actions is a different look for the quarterbacks. But receivers such as Agholor today, or DeVante Parker throughout camp make plays when the operation is clean in front of Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe.

Before we hit the panic button, let's put everything in proper context, and this isn't to sugarcoat what has been an inconsistent start to camp for the offense. When you install a new scheme, there will be growing pains, and the idea is to stay the course and see how things look down the road. If the offense is still this disjointed in October, then you revisit things.

For now, the name of the game for the Patriots offense is patience and progress as they work through things early in training camp.

Related Content

news

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Nelson Agholor looks more comfortable in his second season in New England.

news

Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

The Patriots announced that they signed second-year DB Jalen Elliott and rookie DB Brad Hawkins.

news

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Adrian Phillips gives flowers to his wife Camille and son Dylan for lighting a new fire under him on the field that is never going to die.

news

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

The NFL journeyman is having a solid showing at Training Camp in New England. Now get to know him off the field.

news

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

A deep and talented safety group headlines a Patriots defense that is off to a fast start at Training Camp.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/2

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/2

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

How do Mac Jones and the Patriots offense look in the early stages of Training Camp?

news

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

The Celtics legend's impact was felt well beyond basketball and the city of Boston.

news

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is excited to learn more about his new corps.

news

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

The Patriots ramped things up in the first padded practice on Monday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 2 in Pads

Patriots players including Nelson Agholor, Jabrill Peppers, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 8/2: "It puts a fire in me that's never going to die"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Henry Anderson 8/2: "Just focusing on what I am doing right now"

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Devin Asiasi 8/2: "I guess the confidence comes from the work that I put in"

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi addresses the media on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising