Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

"That's the biggest thing, getting the plays on the screen and watching them," Jones said. "Alright, here's the problem. This guy is unblocked. How do we block them? It takes reps, and it takes watching film."

When you transition to more of a zone-based running game, it takes practice, repetition, and time to find a rhythm with a scheme that is truly a dance. You need offensive lineman coming off combination blocks to the second level to be in sync with running backs making their cuts.

In the passing game, running play-action with more bootleg-actions is a different look for the quarterbacks. But receivers such as Agholor today, or DeVante Parker throughout camp make plays when the operation is clean in front of Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe.

Before we hit the panic button, let's put everything in proper context, and this isn't to sugarcoat what has been an inconsistent start to camp for the offense. When you install a new scheme, there will be growing pains, and the idea is to stay the course and see how things look down the road. If the offense is still this disjointed in October, then you revisit things.