Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

Beyond the continued offensive struggles, here are one man's observations from Day 5 of Patriots Training Camp.

*Some good news on the injury front as Jabrill Peppers, Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant all returned to work. That leaves just James White (PUP), Chasen Hines (NFI) and Andrew Stueber (NFI) on lists while Brian Hoyer remained out of uniform for the third straight day. Deatrich Wise wasn't seen at the start of practice but was in uniform and watching when the offensive and defensive linemen spent time going at it in one-on-one drills. Of the three returners Bryant seemed to get the most action, taking part in some of the 11-on-11 work in the secondary.

*Sunday's off day gave the grounds crew a chance to re-line the fields and they're now both a full 100 yards. The first four days saw the goalposts situated 10 yards behind the end zone on both sides with the lines marked for just 80-yard fields. Now the lines have been extended thanks to some offseason resodding in the back of the end zones and each field is the regulation 100 yards.

*Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was on the field taking in practice.

*Random observation: Jabrill Peppers has a good arm. He was trying to hit the crossbar with some passes at the close of Saturday's practice and on Monday he showcased it with a bullet on a makeshift option throw as the defense worked against each other in a pre-practice walkthrough setting.

*With the pads on we got our first look at some true physicality and not surprisingly the bulk of that took place with the offensive and defensive linemen. They had drills that included one-on-one pass protection/pass rush techniques as well as some two-on-two run-oriented periods. The former did not go too well for rookie first-round pick Cole Strange, who was beaten first by Christian Barmore and then by Henry Anderson. He appeared to grab some of Anderson's shirt, and after that rep he spent some time chatting with Bill Belichick off to the side. Isaiah Wynn, who continues his transition to the right side, did a nice job in his reps against Jennings and Uche, as did Trent Brown working against Uche. When the extended running game work was over, the defense dropped to do some pushups, which is probably the best indication of offensive success.

*The contact led to some sloppiness at times as several players were sent on laps after failing to remain on side. Offensively, Wynn, Yasir Durant, Kody Russey, Tre Nixon and Josh Hammond all were guilty of false starts while Daniel Ekuale, Jennings, LaBryan Ray and Carl Davis were nailed for neutral zone infractions.

*Ekuale showed some good explosiveness during an 11-on-11 rep in the running game. He shot through his gap quickly and met rookie Kevin Harris with a hard push that knocked the running back off stride and forced him to continue much wider than his intended hole.

*Bentley delivered what was likely the best hit of the day when he met Rhamondre Stevenson in the hole and knocked the running back's helmet off with a shoulder hit.