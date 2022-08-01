Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Aug 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

10 Things to Watch For As Padded Practices Begin at Patriots Camp

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Photos: Day 4 of Patriots Training Camp

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Patriots Pass-Catching Depth Standing Out at Training Camp

Pats rookies adjusting to NFL training camp life

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

The Celtics legend's impact was felt well beyond basketball and the city of Boston.

Aug 01, 2022 at 03:54 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty
Eric J. Adler

Bill Russell may no longer be with us, but it's clear his legacy will live on forever.

The Boston Celtics legend won 11 NBA championships during his time as a player and coach, with enough MVP titles (five) for the NBA to name the MVP Finals trophy after him in 2009. He was named an All-Star on 12 occasions, revolutionized the way the center position is played, and was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

But that legacy goes well beyond just basketball and the city of Boston.

"When I think of Bill Russell, I don't think of necessarily the championships or the Celtics and the winning -- which I think is a legacy that speaks for itself," Patriots captain Matthew Slater said after training camp practice Monday, one day after news of Russell's passing at age 88.

"I think of what he did for black athletes. I'm a beneficiary of the actions of men and women like Bill Russell, who were willing to step out on a limb and advocate for black athletes and black Americans, and really push for change. Push for equality."

Slater, being one of the older members of the Patriots, heard stories of his parents growing up in the segregated south. Still, he couldn't imagine being in Russell's position when the basketball star was drafted into the NBA in 1956.

The Celtics may have drafted the first Black player into the league, rolled out the first all-Black starting lineup (which included Russell), and hired Russell to be the first Black head coach across all of American professional sports, but the city of Boston had a lot of work to do to catch up to its basketball team.

Russell, despite enduring countless instances of racism, is responsible for some of that progress.

"You hear stories of what it was like for that generation and it's unimaginable," Slater said. "It's really hard to articulate the type of courage, commitment, resolve, and integrity that those men and women, that Mr. Russell, displayed during that time. We all know what the 60s in this country looked like. As fondly as we like to think of Boston, we can think about what integration looked like in the school systems here. It wasn't pretty, and that was kind of the makeup of our country at the time, unfortunately. But you think about people who saw that injustice, weren't going to tolerate it, and then did something about it in a peaceful way. You talk about peaceful protests, I'm thankful for those men and women, I'm thankful for people like Bill Russell, because I wouldn't be here doing what I am doing today without men and women like them."

Bill Russell
AP Photo/Matt York

Internalizing the slurs and garbage that spectators sometimes threw at him, Russell rose above it all to put together one of the most impressive basketball resumes of all time. He also lifted everyone up with him.

With a small handful of prominent Black athletes, Russell stood in solidarity with boxer Muhammad Ali's protests against the Vietman War. He marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to advocate for civil rights. When a Kentucky restaurant refused to serve him and his teammates before an exhibition game, Russell led a boycott that even got Black players on the opposing St. Louis Hawks to sit out.

"I think especially in those times, it probably took even more than courage," added Devin McCourty. "You got to think about the safety of yourself, your family, to go out there and do that. You only do that when you believe a cause is bigger than yourself."

For his contributions to basketball and society alike, Russell was awarded the Medal of Freedom in 2011 by former United States president Barack Obama. In 2017, the NBA presented him with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Perhaps most importantly, he helped teach athletes like Slater and McCourty learn to use their platforms to invoke more progress. Their work off the field would make Russell proud.

"I think it speaks to the character of the man to be able to do that," added Devin McCourty. "I think everything you've ever heard about him (from) current players to people who played with him or against him -- you see his character was what drew people in and what people tried to follow and emulate. ... His willingness and vulnerability to be very open about what he went through and wanting change. As an athlete who gets to play in this area, I drew a lot of inspiration and motivation from how he viewed things and the role he paved for Black athletes to be successful in this city and sports in general."

Related Content

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Ben Lepper brought the energy when he announced Tyquan Thornton's name at the 2022 NFL Draft. That moment came full circle for the two at training camp Friday.

news

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Grayson Murphy may only be in kindergarten, but he's a seasoned pro when it comes to getting a players attention at training camp.

news

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

After two long years, New England fans finally were back to take in the sights and sounds of Patriots

news

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

After 13 years in the NFL and two Super Bowls, "Playoff Danny" is hanging up the cleats.

news

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

The Super Bowl LIII champion won't be kicking his feet up during his retirement from the NFL.

news

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

"You can pretty much go anywhere in the world. You'll be able to find a Patriots home somewhere."

news

What we learned from storytime with James White

The New England running back read two books to children at the Patriots Hall of Fame to launch the Read Between the Lines program on Wednesday before taking some questions.

news

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Based on social media activity, the 2022 Happy Fan Index listed New England supporters second.

news

Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

The New England Patriots chairman and CEO called Renegades owner Molly Goodwin this week to deliver the message and offer the team a ride to Canton.

news

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their classic alternates, but it was years in the making.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

10 Things to Watch For As Padded Practices Begin at Patriots Camp

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Isaiah Wynn 8/1: "I'm trying to get better on the daily"

Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/1: "Training camp is a process all the way through"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Matthew Slater 8/1: "I mean when you really think about it, grown men putting on pads to go play football, it doesn't get any better than this"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Cody Davis 8/1: "You're never too old to learn something new"

Patriots defensive back Cody Davis addresses the media on Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Jake Bailey 8/1: "You have to be able to compartmentalize and go out on the field and execute"

Patriots punter Jake Bailey addresses the media on Monday, August 1st, 2022.

DeVante Parker 8/1: "It's a very energizing team"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, August 1, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising