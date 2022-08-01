Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

"Anytime there's uncertainty, you know, it's just always some in the back of your head, but at our position, you have to be able to just compartmentalize and go out on the field and execute," said Bailey, "And if you're not able to do that with whatever is distracting you you're not going to play for very long."

Bailey was sure to credit his teammates, specifically his special teams cohorts, including kicker Nick Folk, who has provided a steady veteran presence for the youngster.

"[Nick]'s up there with every single guy on special teams that I rely on, him and Joe [Cardona] I probably rely on the most, you know, they're my guys each and every play," said Bailey. "Slater too and Justin Bethel, you know without those guys, I don't know if I'd be in the position I'm in today and I'm just so thankful to them that they've worked hard and put me in this position.

"Nick's just a savvy, wise old guy. You know, anytime I have a question, I'll bounce it off for him. The pre-shot, it's like having a caddy back there, the pre-shot little three things he says to me and it always keeps me in a good mental space and what he brings to my game is invaluable. I'm a way better punter, kickoff guy, holder with him in my corner."

With his contract uncertainty in the rearview mirror, Bailey can now shift his full focus to 2022. Asked what he's most excited about now that it's done, Bailey was quick to add the local city to the list of plusses.