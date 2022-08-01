What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

"Philosophically, we are just going to go out and evaluate the players to see what we have that we want to be able to utilize. We'll always adapt to what we have as a team and what we think is best for the players on the field," Patricia continued.

Although Patricia appears to be in the mix to take on play-calling duties, he's also working closely with the offensive line along with assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates.

Along with potential schematic changes, the Patriots offensive line is moving several pieces around, and the new five-man unit is still a work in progress.

One of the biggest changes up front is that returning starting tackles, Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn, appear to be flipping sides as Brown works at left tackle and Wynn on the right side. That, and rookie Cole Strange and second-year guard Mike Onwenu on the interior, means that it could take some time for this group to gel.

"Trying to get everyone in a position that we think can help the team the most," was the thought process behind flipping Brown and Wynn, according to Patricia. "Trying to make sure we package the right guys on the field that we can, especially with the offensive line. That's one position where five guys are trying to see the game through the same set of eyes."

As a whole, the offensive line and running game looked rusty. But even while switching sides, Wynn looks more prepared for the season this summer than he did at this time last year.