Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Jones then tried a fake spike that fooled no one and his quick out to Thornton fell incomplete. On what appeared to be a final play of the game scenario, Jones faced heavy pressure up the middle and tossed one in the end zone toward Smith, only to have it deflected and picked off to end the threat.

Overall, though, it was a promising start to the work with the Panthers as the Patriots appeared to get the better of things on both sides.

Here are one man's observations from Day 13 of Patriots training camp, the first of two joint sessions with Carolina.

*Multiple reports suggest the Patriots have lost the services of Joejuan Williams for the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason opener against the Giants. Williams is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve. Although he appeared to be on the bubble for a roster spot, his loss will potentially impact the cornerback depth.

*The Patriots were once again without the services of Malcolm Butler, Bill Murray, Justin Herron and Isaiah Wynn as well as rookie Andrew Stueber, who remains on NFI. Wynn missed his fourth straight practice while it was the second straight for the other three. On the positive side, Cody Davis returned after missing Monday's practice.

*There were a number of guests on the field for practice including former Patriots Tedy Bruschi and Patrick Chung. Fox analysts Daryl "Moose" Johnston and former Raiders GM Mike Mayock were also on hand.

*The Patriots wore white uniforms while the Panthers dressed in their teal. The exceptions for the Patriots were the quarterbacks and specialists, who wore red.

*The practice began with extensive one-on-one work on the corners of the fields. Offensive and defensive linemen for both sides went at it while the receivers and defensive backs worked as well. Tre Nixon flashed with a nice route to shake free of former Patriot Duke Dawson while Tyquan Thornton used a nice double move to grab a diving touchdown behind his former college teammate Kalon Barnes.

*The first set of 11-on-11 play saw very little production from either teams' running game. The holes were consistently filled by both defenses, although McCaffrey was able to shake loose for one potential big gain when he found a gap over right guard.