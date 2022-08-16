Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

2. Patriots Passing Offense Has Its Best Practice of the Summer in Full Pads

Without the benefit of film review, it's impossible to know for sure how much of a role the offensive line had in New England's success through the air. With that said, Mac Jones looked as in-rhythm throwing downfield as we've seen him in a padded practice this summer. Jones opened the session with three completions off play-action to Jakobi Meyers (crosser), Tyquan Thornton (in-cut), and a high-point fade down the right sideline to DeVante Parker. Mac also hit Meyers again on a corner route, Parker again in-stride on a slant and a second contested sideline catch, and found Ty Montgomery down the right sideline during a two-minute drill. Carolina will hopefully turn up the blitz pressure to test the Pats protections more on Wednesday, but the offensive line didn't hold Mac Jones back from connecting with his receivers downfield. The only noticeably impactful pass-rusher for the Panthers in team drills was Pro Bowler Brian Burns.

3. Patriots Running Game Still Trying to Find Its Groove

The biggest challenge when evaluating the running game during training camp practices is that there's very seldom a "finishing" aspect to the play. Defenders aren't tackling ball carriers to the ground, and the battle in the trenches is either not at full speed or ends quickly, so it's challenging to assess how big of a gain a running play would've been. Still, it appeared that the Panthers defense had New England's running game bottled up for most of the practice, which is becoming a theme for the Pats offense this summer. Is it possible that running lanes are forming, but the "finish" of the play makes it tough to see from our view in the stands? Yes. But from what we've gleaned, there isn't much room between the tackles for Damien Harris and company. Ty Montgomery did break a nice run off the right edge at one point.

4. Patriots Rookie LG Cole Strange Has Up-and-Down Practice

Again, with the starting offense having a productive day through the air, Strange deserves credit for doing his 1/11th to keep Mac clean in the pocket. Plus, he held off Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown in his first one-on-one rep, which was notable since Brown is a mountain of a man going up against the smaller Strange. However, Strange struggled in the latter part of the one-on-ones and was beaten by Brown and Daviyon Nixon. Overall, Strange is coming along at an expected pace for a rookie. But you still worry about how he'll handle power rushers on the interior.

5. Patriots DT Christian Barmore Keeps Arrow Pointing Upward

During one-on-one's early in practice, Barmore put an absolutely filthy move on projected starting center Bradley Bozeman. Using a two-hand swipe move, Barmore went around Bozeman instantly. The second-year breakout candidate also had a nice run stop during team periods and was in the mix while the Pats were getting after Mayfield. However, he is not always in New England's base early-down packages, instead working with the sub-package group while occasionally mixing in as a base defensive end. Barmore continues to cause problems for opposing offensive lines, but he's still working towards a three-down role.

6. Pass-Rushers Shine in Two-on-Two Pass Rush Drills

Both the Patriots and Panthers offensive line had issues passing off two-man stunt schemes during a two-on-two drill. These drills stress communication and continuity, with blockers passing off twisting rushers to stay in between them and the quarterback. Although the Pats O-Line had a rough go of it almost across the board, it was nice to see third-year edge rushers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche working in tandem on two wins against the Panthers offensive line. Jennings had another strong practice overall.

7. Patriots Undrafted Rookie LaBryan Ray Continues to Make Roster Push