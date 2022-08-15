5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

"It's not acceptable. As a quarterback, I can't imagine that feeling," center David Andrews said of the unblocked rushers at New England's quarterbacks. "We have to be better. We all have to be better. We all have to be tied in whether it's the [running] backs, him [Mac Jones], us [the offensive line]. All 11 have to be tied in on offense for a successful play."

If the Patriots offensive line can keep the quarterbacks clean and the operation runs on time against Carolina's blitz-happy defense, it's a massive step forward for a group still figuring things out.

Here are five matchups to watch when the Patriots host the Panthers for joint practices this week:

1. Patriots Offensive Line vs. Panthers Defensive Front

Sticking with the same theme as above, there are two individual matchups that we'll have a close eye on in the trenches with the Pats O-Line and Panthers defensive front.

First, New England's right tackle situation has daily developments due to the uncertain status of expected starter Isaiah Wynn and a see-sawing battle to back up Wynn. With Wynn sitting out recent practices, Justin Herron and 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste had opportunities with the top unit over the last week. Herron, who was limited on Monday, might've opened the door for Cajuste with his struggles, including two false start penalties in the preseason opener against the Giants. Cajuste has some high-upside moments where he flashes excellent footwork and athleticism but is still too inconsistent. Depending on who is healthy enough to practice, a big test is coming in Carolina's Brian Burns. Burns's speed and bend to turn a tight corner are elite traits. If Cajuste holds up against Burns, he could steal the job from Wynn and Herron.

Along with the offensive tackle situation, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown presents an intriguing battle for first-round pick Cole Strange. Strange had a successful preseason debut where his run-blocking and ability to sniff out stunt schemes were impressive. To build on that, we'll watch how Strange handles one of the most powerful DTs in the game in Brown. The Auburn product has a little Vince Wilfork to his game as an immovable object against the run who can collapse the pocket in passing situations. Strange had issues at times this summer with power rushers, so evaluating him against Brown will give us a good look at his progression.

2. Patriots Wide Receivers vs. Panthers Long, Athletic Cornerbacks

Speaking to reporters before Monday's practice, Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas pointed out the length and athleticism New England will face this week against Carolina's secondary. With Horn practicing after last season's foot injury, the 6-foot-1 South Carolina product is joined by CJ Henderson (6-1) and Donte Jackson (5-11) to form a starting trio that brings more length to the table than what the Pats receivers go up against with their own defense or the Giants. Douglas also pointed out safety Jeremy Chinn as a coverage player, who is 6-foot-3.