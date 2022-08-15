Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 12 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 15 - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

James White leaves a lasting legacy

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers in Foxboro this week.

Aug 15, 2022 at 03:09 PM
evan-lazar-headshot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) leads the offense against the Panthers during the 2021 season.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) leads the offense against the Panthers during the 2021 season.

After a dozen Training Camp practices where teammates went against one another, the Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers for consecutive days of joint practices ahead of Friday night's second preseason game.

The Patriots and Panthers will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday in sessions open to the public, and those practices figure to bring out an intensity that we haven't seen yet in camp.

Speaking to reporters last week, head coach Bill Belichick referred to upcoming joint practices with Carolina and next week against the Las Vegas Raiders as the "competitive" practices of the summer. In preparation for a physical two days, the Pats were in shorts and shells on Monday morning, signaling the team will put a lot into the next two days.

Although Monday's practice was lighter in terms of contact, the Patriots are dialing up the creativity, especially on offense. Following weeks of basic installation, we are beginning to see multiple personnel groupings, more motion and window dressing, and plays that involve post-snap decisions by the quarterback, such as run-pass options.

The timing is perfect for the Patriots to really get into the type of offense they'll feature when the games start to count since the Panthers bring a formidable test defensively to Gillette Stadium.

Despite a lengthy injury to first-round pick Jaycee Horn, Carolina's defense finished 15th in Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) and seventh in pressure rate on opposing quarterbacks last season. In their Week 9 matchup a year ago, the Panthers defense held Mac Jones and the Patriots to 24 points and just 273 yards of total offense.

As the Patriots offensive line continues to work through growing pains with new players in different spots and a tweaked system, the Panthers defensive front is as good an examination as New England will face in the 2022 season.

During the first 12 Training Camp practices, the Patriots starting offense had issues at times with unblocked or free runners at the quarterback with the multiple pressure looks Bill Belichick's defense throws at them in any given practice session.

"A lot of it's just figuring out the scheme and making sure that there are no free guys. That's the biggest thing for me: as long as there's no one free, I should be able to make the throws," quarterback Mac Jones told Patriots.com last week.

"It's just getting the communication down. It's different from what we've done in the past, so just figuring that out and trying to watch it together. It is a little frustrating sometimes, but our offensive line – the actual players and coaches – are trying the best they can."

Along with having talented pass-rushers, Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow is a notorious zone-blitzer, ranking third in blitz percentage in 2021. Snow likes to create protection issues with "mugged" linebackers in the A-Gaps and involving the backend in the blitz package while players on the line of scrimmage drop into coverage. In some ways, it's similar to what the Patriots second and third-stringers faced last Thursday night against Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

The Panthers also feature a productive four-man pass rush. But before we get into the individual matchups for the Patriots this week, Carolina's defensive system will test New England's work-in-progress communication along the offensive line.

"It's not acceptable. As a quarterback, I can't imagine that feeling," center David Andrews said of the unblocked rushers at New England's quarterbacks. "We have to be better. We all have to be better. We all have to be tied in whether it's the [running] backs, him [Mac Jones], us [the offensive line]. All 11 have to be tied in on offense for a successful play."

If the Patriots offensive line can keep the quarterbacks clean and the operation runs on time against Carolina's blitz-happy defense, it's a massive step forward for a group still figuring things out.

Here are five matchups to watch when the Patriots host the Panthers for joint practices this week:

1. Patriots Offensive Line vs. Panthers Defensive Front

Sticking with the same theme as above, there are two individual matchups that we'll have a close eye on in the trenches with the Pats O-Line and Panthers defensive front.

First, New England's right tackle situation has daily developments due to the uncertain status of expected starter Isaiah Wynn and a see-sawing battle to back up Wynn. With Wynn sitting out recent practices, Justin Herron and 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste had opportunities with the top unit over the last week. Herron, who was limited on Monday, might've opened the door for Cajuste with his struggles, including two false start penalties in the preseason opener against the Giants. Cajuste has some high-upside moments where he flashes excellent footwork and athleticism but is still too inconsistent. Depending on who is healthy enough to practice, a big test is coming in Carolina's Brian Burns. Burns's speed and bend to turn a tight corner are elite traits. If Cajuste holds up against Burns, he could steal the job from Wynn and Herron.

Along with the offensive tackle situation, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown presents an intriguing battle for first-round pick Cole Strange. Strange had a successful preseason debut where his run-blocking and ability to sniff out stunt schemes were impressive. To build on that, we'll watch how Strange handles one of the most powerful DTs in the game in Brown. The Auburn product has a little Vince Wilfork to his game as an immovable object against the run who can collapse the pocket in passing situations. Strange had issues at times this summer with power rushers, so evaluating him against Brown will give us a good look at his progression.

2. Patriots Wide Receivers vs. Panthers Long, Athletic Cornerbacks

Speaking to reporters before Monday's practice, Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas pointed out the length and athleticism New England will face this week against Carolina's secondary. With Horn practicing after last season's foot injury, the 6-foot-1 South Carolina product is joined by CJ Henderson (6-1) and Donte Jackson (5-11) to form a starting trio that brings more length to the table than what the Pats receivers go up against with their own defense or the Giants. Douglas also pointed out safety Jeremy Chinn as a coverage player, who is 6-foot-3.

The Panthers major in zone and blitz-zone coverages, but Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton will still see his fair share of physical coverage and long athletes. Thornton's playing strength and ability to fight through contact stood out in his first taste of NFL action. But this group of corners will challenge him even more in that regard. Along with Thornton, it'll be interesting to see how roster hopefuls such as Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey separate. Overall, this is a good Panthers pass defense, so any consistency moving the ball through the air is a plus for the Patriots.

Related Links

3. How Does the Patriots Secondary Matchup Against D.J. Moore and Company?

Although there isn't any game-planning for joint practices, we will get our first glimpse at how the Patriots will handle two legitimate outside threats in Panthers wide receivers D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson. The latter was rumored to be a trade target for the Patriots this past offseason before they acquired DeVante Parker.

Recently, the Patriots starting defense tried a different look than we saw earlier in camp. With veteran Jalen Mills consistently on one side, Jonathan Jones has kicked outside while third-round pick Marcus Jones has manned the slot. The elder Jones gets reps at outside corner every summer as the Patriots prepare for every scenario. But the emergence of the third-round rookie could lead to Belichick putting his top three cover guys on the field regardless of size or ideal alignment by moving Jon Jones outside. As it relates to the Panthers, in past seasons without a true number one corner, we've seen Belichick bracket or double the opponent's top receiver while trusting his de facto top corner to take the opponent's number two on an island. Will the Pats use two defenders to cover Moore or Anderson? Or trust their guys to play man coverage against Carolina's top pass-catching duo? Hopefully, we'll get some hints on how they'll handle things during the regular season.

4. Patriots Coverage Linebackers vs. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

In his routine pre-game interview on 98.5 the Sports Hub last Thursday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed pleased with the team's improved athleticism at linebacker. Most notably, Belichick mentioned the "coverage flexibility" that trade acquisition Mack Wilson and 2021 fifth-round selection Cameron McGrone could give the Pats defense this season.

The Panthers manage the workload for star running back Christian McCaffrey, but McCaffrey is arguably the most explosive pass-catching back in the league. It's a significant challenge for any pure linebacker to cover the 2019 All-Pro. Belichick might deploy one of his cover safeties on McCaffrey if this was a game situation. Still, it'll be good to get a look at Wilson, McGrone, and Raekwon McMillan in space against McCaffrey. Plus, we could see New England experiment at the second level to get a safety on McCaffrey in certain situations. Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger continue to be a massive part of the Pats defense, while free-agent addition Jabrill Peppers is working more with the top unit as of late (he had an interception during team drills on Monday). The Patriots have excellent depth at safety, especially box or nickel safety in the Patrick Chung role, so we'll take notes on how they deploy that group against Carolina this week.

5. Patriots Young Edge Rushers vs. Panthers OTs Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton

As an offensive line nerd, seeing the sixth overall pick from last year's draft up close will be fun. Ekwonu enters the league as arguably one of the top athletes along the offensive line. At 280-plus pounds, the NC State star anchored his high school track team and is also a former wrestler. His wrestling background shows up with his hand fighting and ability to create power through his upper body to plant defenders into the dirt. Ekwonu is a special talent.

As the Panthers rebuild their offensive line, the tackle on the other side, Moton, is no slouch either. The Patriots are hoping that one of their young edge rushers emerges to line up opposite Pro Bowler Matt Judon and take the place of departed vet Kyle Van Noy. At the moment, 2020 third-round pick Anfernee Jennings is the leader in the clubhouse. Jennings posted solid tape against the run and as a pass-rusher in the preseason opener, while he has also stood out in team periods during practice. Fellow third-year EDGE Josh Uche is still in the mix as a situational pass-rusher, but we are waiting to see the light turn on for 2021 third-rounder Ronnie Perkins. With the teaching period giving way to competitive practices, now is the time to work out the depth chart behind Judon.

Related Content

news

Patriots offense eyes first real test

With joint practices on tap against the Carolina Panthers this week, the Patriots top offense is ready for their first test of training camp.

news

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

How did the Patriots offense scheme things up against the Giants?

news

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Veteran running back James White retired after a solid eight-year career in New England.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Robert Kraft is next in line

After celebrating Richard Seymour's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it's time to make way for Robert Kraft.

news

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

Who made a strong impression in the first two weeks of Training Camp?

news

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

After an inconsistent start to camp, the Patriots quarterback is seeing progress.

news

Trenches Report: Matthew Judon Mentoring Young Patriots Pass-Rushers

The Patriots defense continues to stand out in training camp.

news

Patriots cornerbacks continue ball-hawking ways

After losing a starter in free agency, the Patriots are seeing some new faces make impressions at the cornerback position.

news

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

Takeaways from each position group through eight Training Camp practices.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/15

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots Re-Sign DB Devin Hafford

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/15: "I have a ton of respect for the way he approaches the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Press Pass: Players praise benefits of joint practices

Patriot players Hunter Henry, Mack Wilson, Sr., Kendrick Bourne, and more discuss why they are looking forward to joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

Mack Wilson 8/15: "Just being able to go out, just play fast, play physical and have fun"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Trent Brown 8/15: "You can't fake ten thousand hours, you've got to put in the time"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

David Andrews 8/15: "There's ups and downs, it's just how the season goes"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Christian Barmore 8/15: "It's all about getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising