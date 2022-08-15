Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 12 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 15 - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

James White leaves a lasting legacy

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

The Patriots went through a variety of situations as they prepare for a pair of joint practices with the Panthers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aug 15, 2022 at 02:32 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) hauls in a pass during Training Camp.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) hauls in a pass during Training Camp.

After getting the weekend off the Patriots went back to work on Monday morning wearing helmets and shells as Bill Belichick created a variety of situations for his team. With the Carolina Panthers set to hit town Tuesday for the first of two joint practices, the pace was a bit lighter in Foxborough in preparation of a pair of heavy workdays.

Both players and coaches are looking forward to working against another team, even more so than the preseason games themselves. Belichick explained how the benefits of the controlled environment of the practices can sometimes outweigh the games.

"In some respects, you do," Belichick said when if his team gets more out of the joint practices. "We had a couple of great situations come up in the game against the Giants: The Giants got the ball at the end of the half and they were backed up, and they drove the ball and got it around midfield and then they couldn't quite get into field goal range and ultimately had a Hail Mary situation at the end of the half that they ended up scrambling on.

"Same thing at the end of the game: We took the lead, they came back. A lot of our players obviously weren't in there in those situations. The great thing about practice is our players get more opportunities at those situations, especially guys that probably have a higher chance of being in there during the regular season than were in there at those two points in the Giants game, as an example."

Specifically, Belichick pointed toward individual matchups and schemes as reasons for the work against an opponent being more valuable than normal practice.

"We've been working against each other for a long time, so new individual matchups, schemes are different," Belichick said. "We'll see some different X's and O's, but also maybe techniques on the way guys pass rush or route running or things like that. And, I would say, less predictability of practice. We kind of know what's on the other side of the ball and what we can and can't do. Some things we aren't going to see from the opposite side of the ball. With a new team, everything's kind of new, so it keeps you on your toes and forces more communication and more awareness, and we need that."

Many of the players and assistant coaches expressed similar sentiments with regard to the Panthers visit. After roughly three weeks of working against each other, there was some excitement to switch things up a bit.

But first, the Patriots needed to "clean up some things we need to work on" and the team spent two hours working on a variety of situations on Monday. Belichick typically set the scenario and the team did its best to execute on both sides of the ball.

Although the tempo wasn't at an all-time high, there were some signs of offensive rhythm that has largely been absent from most practices. Using a number of personnel groupings, Mac Jones was able to execute in a variety of situations. He used Jonnu Smith on bubble screens, got the ball to Hunter Henry down the seam and connected with Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers on a couple of occasions.

Related Links

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).
Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).

Agholor turned in a couple of highlight-reel, one-handed catches later in practice as he continues to get open consistently during the 11-on-11 work.

Overall, the offense appeared more crisp than what has been the norm.

With the Panthers set to invade Foxborough on Tuesday, here are one man's observations from Day 12 of Patriots training camp.

*The absentee list grew on Monday following the preseason opener last Thursday night. Rookie Andrew Stueber remains on NFI while Malcolm Butler, Cody Davis, Joejuan Williams, Bill Murray, Justin Herron and Isaiah Wynn weren't spotted during the practice. Herron and Murray were banged up in the fourth quarter against the Giants, and although both walked off under their own power it's possible they're dealing with the aftermath of those injuries. Wynn missed the Giants game and has now been absent for three straight practices. Not good for the projected starter at right tackle.

*The Patriots re-signed defensive back Devin Hafford and he was on the field wearing No. 43. The undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State was briefly with the Patriots earlier this offseason before being released. He saw some reps in the secondary later in practice.

*Yodny Cajuste once again took Wynn's place at right tackle with the top group. Arlington Hambright, who has received many snaps at both guard spots this summer, saw some reps at left tackle with the second group. He also served as an extra tight end with the first unit in a short-yardage situation.

*Jabrill Peppers saw his most extensive work this summer. He got plenty of reps in 11-on-11 work at safety and was active throughout. He came up with an interception off a deflection late in practice in the red zone.

*Jonathan Jones continues to get looks as an outside cornerback in a group with Jalen Mills. Terrance Mitchell had been a staple alongside Mills earlier in camp but lately it's been Jones to start many of the team periods. Marcus Jones has worked in the slot often with Jonathan Jones outside.

*There was a lot of work done on kickoffs and kick returns with Ty Montgomery, Marcus Jones and Kyle Dugger serving as returners. Matthew Slater, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Jonnu Smith and Dugger served as the primary blockers on the kick return unit.

*We've written about Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell and their special teams work many times this summer. Both were noticeable in that regard in the Giants game, particular during Myles Bryant's pair of impressive punt returns. Special teams coach Cam Achord spoke before practice and had praise for both rookies.

"School's done a good job," he said. "He's competitive. Gives a lot of effort. He's a high-intensity guy." As for Mitchell, Achord said he's "more of a physical, size-guy. We have to find roles to use his physicality. He gives great effort." Sounds like two players embracing their potential roles in the kicking game.

*Rookie Tyquan Thornton continues to impress with his ability to consistently get open each day. He didn't have many catches on Monday but he could have had he been targeted more often. One route in particular that he seems to run well is the comeback where he uses his speed to run off the corner before easily uncovering as a potential option. He did beat Jack Jones for a nice touchdown during the second team period late in practice.

*Agholor sparked a nice celebration with DeVante Parker and Mac Jones after his first one-handed grab. He held the ball high in the end zone before leaping with Parker and sending the ball back toward Jones. The quarterback then put the ball between his legs while leaping for a slam-dunk spike. Lots of enthusiasm on the play from those involved.

*Jones spent time with his tight ends during the second special teams period. Working on the opposite field, Jones hit Smith on some swing passes out of the backfield while throwing down the seam toward Henry.

*The final two plays of practice saw Belichick call out situations as the players tried to execute. Brian Hoyer faced a second down from the 11 with :09 left, and then from the 5 with :05 to go and came up empty each time. Shaun Wade knocked away the first pass intended for Kristian Wilkerson, and Tre Nixon was well covered and unable to come up with the second one out of the back of the end zone. The defense came up with a pair of stops when needed.

*Tristan Vizcaino closed practice five successful field goals of varying length. Rookie Jake Julien did a nice job of handling a low snap on the fourth attempt.

*Mack Wilson, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, Hunter Henry, David Andrews, Trent Brown, Nelson Agholor, Brenden Schooler, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne all spent time talking to the media after practice.

*The Patriots final two practices open to the public this summer will take place Tuesday and Wednesday with the Carolina Panthers. Gates will open in Foxborough at 8 a.m. with practices set to begin at 9:30 a.m. each day. As always please check with Patriots.com for the latest schedule updates.

Related Content

news

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

David Andrews brought some fire to the offense as things improved on Tuesday.

news

Day 10 blogservations: Defense continues to shine

Matthew Judon and the Patriots defense continue to make life difficult on the offense in camp.

news

Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

The lack of execution on offense has been a major storyline for the Patriots during camp.

news

Day 7 blogservations: Tempo slows as offense continues to work

The Patriots were back in shorts and shells on Thursday as Bill Belichick works to get some things cleaned up.

news

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Nelson Agholor looks more comfortable in his second season in New England.

news

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is excited to learn more about his new corps.

news

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

With Brian Hoyer missing from practice, rookie QB Bailey Zappe is trying to take advantage of the extra reps he's receiving.

news

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Despite another strong day for the defense, Jonnu Smith made his share of plays on Friday.

news

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

After watching the receivers energize the crowd on Day 1, it was the secondary's turn to celebrate on Thursday.

news

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

Thanks to some infectious energy from the receivers, Day 1 of training camp featured plenty of juice.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Mac Jones and Tre Nixon highlighted a day full of deep passing at Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/15

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots Re-Sign DB Devin Hafford

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/15: "I have a ton of respect for the way he approaches the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Press Pass: Players praise benefits of joint practices

Patriot players Hunter Henry, Mack Wilson, Sr., Kendrick Bourne, and more discuss why they are looking forward to joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

Mack Wilson 8/15: "Just being able to go out, just play fast, play physical and have fun"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Trent Brown 8/15: "You can't fake ten thousand hours, you've got to put in the time"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

David Andrews 8/15: "There's ups and downs, it's just how the season goes"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Christian Barmore 8/15: "It's all about getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, August 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising