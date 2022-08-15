Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

"Same thing at the end of the game: We took the lead, they came back. A lot of our players obviously weren't in there in those situations. The great thing about practice is our players get more opportunities at those situations, especially guys that probably have a higher chance of being in there during the regular season than were in there at those two points in the Giants game, as an example."

Specifically, Belichick pointed toward individual matchups and schemes as reasons for the work against an opponent being more valuable than normal practice.

"We've been working against each other for a long time, so new individual matchups, schemes are different," Belichick said. "We'll see some different X's and O's, but also maybe techniques on the way guys pass rush or route running or things like that. And, I would say, less predictability of practice. We kind of know what's on the other side of the ball and what we can and can't do. Some things we aren't going to see from the opposite side of the ball. With a new team, everything's kind of new, so it keeps you on your toes and forces more communication and more awareness, and we need that."

Many of the players and assistant coaches expressed similar sentiments with regard to the Panthers visit. After roughly three weeks of working against each other, there was some excitement to switch things up a bit.

But first, the Patriots needed to "clean up some things we need to work on" and the team spent two hours working on a variety of situations on Monday. Belichick typically set the scenario and the team did its best to execute on both sides of the ball.